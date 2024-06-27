More appointments and procedures delayed in aftermath of NHS cyber attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More appointments and procedures delayed in aftermath of NHS cyber attack

By Press Association
The front entrance of St Thomas’ Hospital (Georgie Gillard/PA)
The front entrance of St Thomas’ Hospital (Georgie Gillard/PA)

Another 1,300 outpatient appointments and 205 elective procedures have been postponed amid ongoing disruption caused by a cyber attack which affected a number of London hospitals.

Pathology services provider Synnovis was the victim of a ransomware attack by Russian cyber gang Qilin at the beginning of June.

New figures showed that from June 17 to June 23, the two most affected trusts, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, postponed 1,300 outpatient appointments and 205 elective procedures as a result.

This brings the total to 3,396 outpatient appointments and 1,255 elective procedures since June 3, NHS England London said.

In a joint statement, Julie Lowe, deputy chief executive at King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Dr Simon Steddon, chief medical officer at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, added: “We are continuing to manage the cyber attack as a critical incident across both trusts, and we have also put measures in place to ensure we limit the disruption to patients resulting from the industrial action this week and next.

“We are having to postpone a number of operations and appointments at present, and we would like to apologise again to those patients affected.

“Staff are continuing to do an excellent job in very challenging circumstances, for which they deserve enormous credit.”

Earlier this week, NHS England confirmed data stolen in the attack had been published online.

According to the BBC, Qilin shared almost 400GB of data, including patient names, dates of birth, NHS numbers and descriptions of blood tests, on their darknet site and Telegram channel.

In a statement on Monday, NHS England said there was “no evidence” the cyber criminals had published an entire database, but that it could take “some weeks” to learn which people were affected by the attack.

Dr Chris Streather, medical director for NHS London, said the service has “started to see some real progress in general practice” in the last week, where he said the “impact of the cyber attack was significant on pathology services”.

“The mutual aid agreements that have been put in place to meet urgent demand has been introduced at pace across all six boroughs, and pathology services are currently able to operate at 45% of the capacity they had prior to the cyber attack,” he added.

“This is helping to increase the number of blood tests available in the most critical and urgent cases.

“It is important that patients with booked appointments continue to attend unless they have been contacted to say otherwise.

“We apologise again to everyone who has been affected, staff are working hard to rearrange affected appointments and treatments as quickly as possible.

“We do continue to experience disruption to services at King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

“I would like to thank all the staff at the trusts who are working tirelessly to provide care and support to patients who have been affected by the incident.”