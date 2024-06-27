Turtle dove hunting ban boosts western European population by 25%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turtle dove hunting ban boosts western European population by 25%

By Press Association
The turtle dove’s purring call was once common in the British countryside (Ben Andrew/RSPB/PA)
Numbers of threatened turtle doves in western Europe increased by a quarter in just two years of a hunting moratorium, conservationists said.

The birds, which migrate from Africa each year to breed in European countries including the UK in the summer, saw numbers increase by 25% – an additional 400,000 breeding pairs – from 2021 to 2023.

Conservationists welcomed the “exciting” news, in a report to the European Commission which has led France, Spain and Portugal to confirm a fourth year of the pause in hunting turtle doves.

It provides hope that efforts in the UK to provide vital habitat for the birds, who symbolise love and whose purring call was once common in the British countryside, will help the red-listed species increase its numbers here again, they said.

The UK’s turtle dove population has to migrate through France, Spain and Portugal on its way to its breeding sites here, on the northern edge of its range.

The birds also need good breeding season habitats, a key issue for the UK where changes to the way land was farmed in the 20th century deprived them of much of their seed food, but where work is being undertaken to provide them with the habitats they need.

The report comes from an international team of scientists, including from the RSPB, advising governments on how to manage their populations of turtle doves sustainably, and whose advice led to the temporary hunting ban across France, Spain and Portugal since 2021.

Hunting turtle doves has taken place for many years, and prior to 2018 an “unsustainable” one million turtle doves were being hunted each autumn in those three countries alone, the RSPB said.

The recent and rapid recovery across the whole of western Europe in the wake of the hunting ban now means there are nearly two million breeding territories overall, experts said.

The “recovery wave” is expected to take slightly longer to reach the northern edge of the turtle dove’s range in the UK, according to the RSPB, but “now is the time to double-down” on efforts to create the habitats they need when they arrive after their 3,000-mile journey from Africa.

Scrubland, including tall grasses, hedges and trees
Scrubland, such as here at Strawberry Hill in Bedfordshire, provides ideal habitat for turtle doves (Emily Beament/PA)

As part of “Operation Turtle Dove”, conservation groups are working with farmers and landowners are providing key habitats including seed-rich flowering areas, ponds, patches of thorny scrub and tall, wide hedgerows to support the birds.

Rick Bayne, senior project manager for Operation Turtle Dove, said: “The recent increase in turtle dove numbers across western Europe as a whole is really exciting news, making our conservation efforts here in the UK for these birds all the more worthwhile.

“We are going to have a fourth year of no hunting in France, Spain and Portugal; the same countries through which all turtle doves breeding in western Europe – included all that breed in the UK – migrate.

“This means that now is the time to really double-down on our efforts and make sure we provide even more nesting and feeding habitat in the UK so that more and more of us can enjoy the summer purring call of this wonderful bird.”

Guy Anderson, migratory birds programme manager from the RSPB, added: “The start of a turtle dove recovery at continental scale is certainly something to be celebrated.

“The continued fantastic work of our nature-friendly farmers, land managers and communities will be crucial in order to ensure the right habitat is available to these special birds when they migrate here to breed.”

He urged UK governments to support farmers through agri-environment schemes to deliver for wildlife such as turtle doves, as well as on climate change and food security.