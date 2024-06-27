Judge denies release of ex-gang leader ahead of trial in Tupac Shakur killing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge denies release of ex-gang leader ahead of trial in Tupac Shakur killing

By Press Association
Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis, in court with his lawyer Carl Arnold (KM Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
An ailing former gang leader from Los Angeles has been denied release from a Las Vegas jail ahead of his trial in the 1996 killing of music legend Tupac Shakur, despite a bid by a hip-hop music figure to underwrite his 750,000-dollar bail (£592,470).

A Nevada judge rejected house arrest with electronic monitoring for Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 61, saying she was not satisfied with assurances that Davis and his would-be benefactor — Cash “Wack 100” Jones — were not planning to reap profits from the sale of Davis’s life story.

A Nevada law prohibits convicted killers from profiting from their crimes.

Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny said in her ruling issued on Wednesday that a review of Jones’ financial records also did little to address her concerns that Jones might be a “front” or middleman for the true bond poster”.

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas
Rapper Tupac Shakur was shot dead in 1996 (Frank Wiese/AP)

Davis has sought to be released since shortly after his arrest last September made him the only person ever charged with a crime in the killing, which has drawn intense interest and speculation for 27 years.

Prosecutors allege the gunfire in Las Vegas that killed Shakur stemmed from competition between East Coast members of a Bloods gang sect and West Coast groups of a Crips sect, including Davis, for dominance in a musical genre known at the time as “gangsta rap”.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled for November 4. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

After a 45-minute hearing on Tuesday, Judge Kierny said she was left with more questions than answers after Davis’s legal team tried to demonstrate the source of the funds.

Prosecutors have argued that Davis intends to benefit from retelling his story about the killing of Shakur and played a recording of a prison phone call in which Jones describes to Davis a plan to produce “30 to 40 episodes” of a show based on his life story.

Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny
Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny presides at the Regional Justice Centre in Las Vegas (KM Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

“It is an illegal benefit, profiting from this crime,” prosecutor Binu Palal told the judge.

Jones, a music record executive who has managed hip-hop artists including Johnathan “Blueface” Porter and Jayceon “The Game” Taylor, offered sworn testimony on Tuesday by video from an unspecified place in California.

He said he paid 15% of the bail amount, or 112,500 dollars (£88,870), as “a gift” from his business accounts to secure Davis’s release.

Davis’s Lawyer, Carl Arnold, did not respond to requests for comment.

The judge said in Wednesday’s two-page order she was not convinced the bail money was not being paid “out of profits from Mr Davis discussing the killing of the victim in this case”.

While Jones testified he was offering the money because Davis was fighting cancer and “had been a pillar of the community,” previous interviews “suggested another motive”, Judge Kierney wrote.

She said Jones indicated there were “stipulations” on the bond and “that Mr Davis would be signing a contract regarding the rights to his life story, ostensibly including the shooting of Mr Shakur”.

She said that was supported by a recorded phone call at the jail when Jones “insisted that a contract be signed before the bond premium was paid”.