Man found dead in house in Staffordshire was TV paramedic

A man found dead in a house in Staffordshire was a paramedic who had appeared on Channel 4’s series 999: On The Frontline.

Police have yet to formally identify the two people who died but believe them to be Lauren Evans, 22, from Bridgend in South Wales, and Daniel Duffield, 24, from Cannock.

Mr Duffield appeared on the 11th season of the series, and was described by colleagues as “always keen to help” and “a well-known member of staff”. The documentary series follows ambulance crews as they attend callouts in the West Midlands.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said Mr Duffield was employed as a paramedic at Willenhall Hub.

Senior operations manager at Willenhall, Richard Barratt, said Mr Duffield’s death was “a great tragedy”.

“Daniel Duffield was a well-known member of staff and always keen to help and support his colleagues,” he said.

“His death, at such a young age, is a great tragedy.

“I hope Daniel’s family can take some comfort from the hundreds of patients he helped through his time as a paramedic. Our thoughts go out to the families of both of those found at the scene.”

Staffordshire Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in relation to the case because of “recent police contact”.