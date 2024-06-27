Weekly updates on respiratory diseases as Covid numbers rise, health body says

Weekly updates on respiratory diseases are to recommence in response to a rise in Covid-19 cases, a public health body has announced.

On Thursday, Public Health Scotland (PHS) released fresh statistics on cases of the virus, finding that hospital admissions due to Covid-19 have increased by 36.4%, with infection levels on the rise.

Between April and October, PHS generally moves to a four-weekly reporting of respiratory diseases, but with cases of the virus increasing, it has made the decision to report on a weekly basis, with the next set of figures due on July 5.

Experts at PHS say the virus has been increasing in wastewater over the last several weeks, accompanied by an increase in laboratory-confirmed PCR and self-reported cases.

PHS says the rate remains below the most recent peaks observed in spring and winter 2023.

Other seasonal infections, including flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), remain low.

In an effort to lower the number of Covid-19 cases, the PHS said on its website: “Maintaining proper hand and respiratory hygiene can help protect against numerous common viruses.

“If you have symptoms of a respiratory infection and feel unwell, or have a fever, you should stay at home and avoid contact with other people.”