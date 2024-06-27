Weekly updates on respiratory diseases as Covid numbers rise, health body says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Weekly updates on respiratory diseases as Covid numbers rise, health body says

By Press Association
A lateral flow test, used to detect Covid-19 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Weekly updates on respiratory diseases are to recommence in response to a rise in Covid-19 cases, a public health body has announced.

On Thursday, Public Health Scotland (PHS) released fresh statistics on cases of the virus, finding that hospital admissions due to Covid-19 have increased by 36.4%, with infection levels on the rise.

Between April and October, PHS generally moves to a four-weekly reporting of respiratory diseases, but with cases of the virus increasing, it has made the decision to report on a weekly basis, with the next set of figures due on July 5.

Experts at PHS say the virus has been increasing in wastewater over the last several weeks, accompanied by an increase in laboratory-confirmed PCR and self-reported cases.

PHS says the rate remains below the most recent peaks observed in spring and winter 2023.

Other seasonal infections, including flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), remain low.

In an effort to lower the number of Covid-19 cases, the PHS said on its website: “Maintaining proper hand and respiratory hygiene can help protect against numerous common viruses.

“If you have symptoms of a respiratory infection and feel unwell, or have a fever, you should stay at home and avoid contact with other people.”