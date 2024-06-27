68 members of Defence Forces convicted or charged with offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
68 members of Defence Forces convicted or charged with offences

By Press Association
Taoiseach Micheal Martin asked for a review of members of the Irish military who were charged with offences (PA)
A total of 68 members of the Defence Forces have been convicted or are before the courts charged with criminal offences.

They include public order, drink driving, drugs, physical assault and sexual offences.

Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheal Martin asked for a review of members of the Irish military who were charged with offences after the case of an Irish soldier who assaulted a woman until she was unconscious prompted protests across Ireland in the past week.

Victim Natasha O’Brien called on politicians and the Defence Forces to “do your job” to protect women and other civilians.

Natasha O’Brien speaking to the media
Natasha O’Brien speaking to the media as she joins protesters outside Leinster House in Dublin (Gareth Chaney/PA)

A spokesman for Mr Martin said he is “adamant that the Defence Forces is a place where no one convicted of serious physical assaults, sexual offences or domestic or gender-based violence can continue to be in active service”.

“Following the Natasha O’Brien case, the Tanaiste was informed last Friday of another case involving a Naval Service member who is still serving after being convicted of assault causing harm last November,” the statement said.

“In light of this, he requested a report from the Chief of Staff to find out how many serving members of the Defence Forces have civil convictions, or are before the civil courts on serious criminal offences.

“Last night, the Tanaiste was informed of 68 Defence Forces personnel who have been convicted, or are currently before the civil courts, on a range of criminal offences including public order, drink driving, drugs offences, physical assault and sexual offences,” the spokesperson said.

“He also received the report requested on the case of the Naval Service member convicted of assault causing harm.

“The Tanaiste has now asked officials to provide a concise report based on the information received. He has sought legal advice from the Attorney General on how this information can be published in an appropriate and legally sound way.”

As of May last year, there were 7,764 permanent members of the Defence Forces.