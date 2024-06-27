Family of ‘genre-defining artist’ Jenni Rivera accept posthumous Hollywood star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Family of ‘genre-defining artist’ Jenni Rivera accept posthumous Hollywood star

By Press Association
Family of ‘genre-defining artist’ Jenni Rivera accept posthumous Hollywood star (AFF/Alamy)
Family of ‘genre-defining artist’ Jenni Rivera accept posthumous Hollywood star (AFF/Alamy)

The five children of trailblazing Latin musician Jenni Rivera have accepted a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a “bittersweet moment” for the family.

As the female leader of the Mexican banda genre, singer-songwriter Rivera was known globally as La Diva de la Banda but died in December 2012 when she and six others were killed in a plane crash.

During the ceremony, Rivera’s five children – Jacqie, Johnny, Chiquis, Jenicka, and Michael – each took to the stage to share emotional memories of their mother, who died at the age of 43.

Jacqie said: “If I can be honest, this is a very bittersweet moment because I wish she could be here and we can once again witness a beautiful smile on her face and we’d be able to hear the witty speech she would have delivered.”

While Michael said it was a “monumental moment” celebrating “the accomplishments of a genre-defining artist, radio personality, TV personality, philanthropist, aspiring actress and mother-of-five”.

Chiquis said: “It is such an honour to be the daughter of such an amazing woman.

“A woman that accomplished so much yes, but more than anything, being the daughter of a woman who has left her footprint on this earth and in so many people’s hearts, even if it’s been almost 12 years.”

Chiquis Rivera
Chiquis Rivera (Media Punch/Alamy)

Jenicka dedicated the day to her siblings because “the road to get here for us emotionally, has been really hard” but that the Walk of Fame star served as proof that “your dreams can come true no matter the circumstances, it is possible”.

“My mother was a praying, powerful, intentional, and a very intimidating woman,” she said.

While Johnny added: “I feel like everyone knows what a talented and important figure my mother is in music, but I wanted to highlight a part of her that I feel she really wanted to be remembered for – and that’s her philanthropy.

“My mother’s greatest strength was her heart.”

The Jenni Rivera Love Foundation aids and supports single mothers and victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

In 2016 they opened Jenni’s Refuge, a shelter for women and children in Long Beach, California.

A few months after her death, the Grammy museum debuted a new exhibition titled Jenni Rivera, La Gran Senora to illustrate how “Rivera used her music and celebrity to abolish female stereotypes that existed in Mexican music for many years”.

She won four Latin Grammy award nominations during her career.

Following her death, her children shared their own reality TV show from 2016 to 2019 named The Riveras, documenting their determination to honour their mother’s legacy.