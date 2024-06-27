What the papers say – June 28

The General Election campaign continues to dominate the front pages of Friday’s newspapers as it enters the final week.

The Daily Telegraph concentrates on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s criticism of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, labelling him a “Putin appeaser”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Farage is a Putin appeaser, says Sunak'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/rV1RhZrJAr — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 27, 2024

Reform also features on the front of The Times as it says a campaigner for Mr Farage was filmed saying illegal migrants should be used for “target practice”.

The Times: Shoot illegal migrants, said Reform campaigner #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IzgbVlAvrd — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 27, 2024

Pictures from inside a flooded hospital feature on the front of the Daily Mirror, which labels the images “why we need to vote Labour”.

Friday's front page: Tory NHS neglect has been highlighted in haunting pictures of a hospital.#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/G7rnEv41Qj pic.twitter.com/wzFnamw1b0 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 27, 2024

The Guardian also concentrates on Labour and health issues with an interview with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, in which he says managers who silence whistleblowers will be banned from working in the NHS.

The Guardian: Labour pledge to ban managers who silence NHS whistleblowers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/enhj3jWKSi — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 27, 2024

Labour will include the introduction of VAT in its first budget if it wins the election, according to the i, which says the change will not take effect until 2025.

Friday's front page: Private school fees VAT in Reeve's first Budget but delayed until 2025 – and loophole closed#TomorrowsPapersToday Latest by @HugoGye: https://t.co/dnNqH3Vnvq pic.twitter.com/ZOr24LYLWq — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 27, 2024

An interview with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer about fears for his family if he moves into 10 Downing Street dominates the front of The Independent, while the Daily Mail focuses on a poll of undecided voters which it says provides the Conservatives hope of avoiding a wipe-out.

Daily Mail: Poll that shows it’s not too late to stop Starmer supermajority #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bLwILCU61Q — George Mann (@sgfmann) June 27, 2024

The Daily Express says audience members were paid “disturbance money” and expenses for the BBC’s election debate between Mr Sunak and Mr Starmer.

Friday's front page: BBC paid TV audience to appear at leaders' debate #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/G45sbVbype pic.twitter.com/iTqlN0VMBh — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 27, 2024

Away from the election, the Financial Times says the number of people paying the top rate of income tax will top one million for the first time this year – double the number in 2021-22.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 28 June https://t.co/4gXS2thdV1 pic.twitter.com/fbtuV6X8dt — Financial Times (@FT) June 27, 2024

The Metro concentrates on a paramedic who appeared in a TV programme and was found dead alongside the body of a woman.

And the Daily Star leads on a warning to close the toilet seat to prevent creatures crawling out.