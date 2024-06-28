How difficult would it be for Democrats to replace Biden on presidential ticket?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

How difficult would it be for Democrats to replace Biden on presidential ticket?

By Press Association
There is no evidence the US president is willing to end his campaign for re-election (Ross D Franklin/AP)
There is no evidence the US president is willing to end his campaign for re-election (Ross D Franklin/AP)

US President Joe Biden’s halting debate performance has led some in his own party to question whether he should be replaced on the ballot before November.

There is no evidence Mr Biden is willing to end his campaign, and it would be nearly impossible for the Democrats to replace him unless he chooses to step aside.

Here are the reasons why:

– Delegates are bound to Mr Biden

Every state has already held its presidential primary. Democratic rules mandate that the delegates Mr Biden won remain bound to support him at the party’s upcoming national convention unless he tells them he is leaving the race.

Mr Biden indicated that he had no plans to do that, telling supporters in Atlanta shortly after he left the debate stage: “Let’s keep going.”

Mr Biden’s campaign spokesperson Lauren Hitt was even clearer, saying on Friday: “Of course he’s not dropping out.”

The conventions and their rules are controlled by the political parties. The Democratic National Committee could convene before the convention opens on August 19 and change how things will work, but that is not likely as long as Mr Biden wants to continue seeking re-election.

The current rules read: “Delegates elected to the national convention pledged to a presidential candidate shall in all good conscience reflect the sentiments of those who elected them.”

– Might Kamala Harris replace Biden?

Vice President Kamala Harris is Mr Biden’s running mate, but that does not mean she can swap in for him at the top of the ticket by default.

US Vice President Kamala Harris
US Vice President Kamala Harris defended the president’s performance (Adam Bettcher/AP)

Mr Biden also cannot decree that she replace him should he suddenly decide to leave the race.

The Democratic National Convention is being held in Chicago, but the party has announced that it will hold a virtual roll call to formally nominate Mr Biden before in-person proceedings begin. The exact date for the roll call has not yet been set.

If Mr Biden opts to abandon his re-election campaign, Ms Harris would be likely to join other top Democratic candidates looking to replace him. But this would probably create a scenario where she and others ended up lobbying individual state delegations at the convention for their support.

This has not happened for Democrats since 1960, when John F Kennedy and Lyndon B Johnson jockeyed for votes during that year’s Democratic convention in Los Angeles.

– What about other potential Democratic candidates?

In addition to the Vice President, others who had endorsed Mr Biden in 2024 while harbouring their own presidential aspirations for future cycles include California governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, Illinois governor JB Pritzker and California representative Ro Khanna.

Still others who Mr Biden bested during the party’s 2020 presidential primary could also try again, including senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

If Mr Biden were to abruptly leave the race, conservative groups have suggested they will file lawsuits around the country, potentially questioning the legality of the Democratic candidate’s name on the ballot.

But Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution in Washington, who wrote a book about the presidential nominating process and is also a member of the Democratic National Committee’s rulemaking arm, said that courts had consistently stayed out of political primaries as long as parties running them were not doing anything that would contradict other constitutional rights, such as voter suppression based on race.

“This is very clear constitutionally, that this is in the party’s purview,” Ms Kamarck said in an interview before the debate.

“The business of nominating someone to represent a political party is the business of the political party.”