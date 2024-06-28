Anne leaves hospital after being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anne leaves hospital after being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

By Press Association
The Princess Royal was apparently hit by a horse’s head or legs (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
The Princess Royal has left hospital where she was treated for minor head injuries and concussion after being struck by a horse.

The King’s sister, 73, spent five nights at Southmead Hospital in Bristol after being hurt while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening.

Anne departed privately on Friday morning without being seen and has returned to her country home near Minchinhampton, 30 miles away.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence leaves Southmead Hospital in Bristol
The princess’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, said following the discharge of his wife: “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay.”

Anne’s concussion has meant precise details of how the incident came about are not clear.

The princess’s medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

An air ambulance was scrambled to take the princess to hospital, but in the end she travelled by road after being treated by an emergency crew on site.

The King’s sister will remain at her home for a period of rest and recuperation, and will return to public duty when her medical team recommends it is safe and comfortable to do so, it is understood.

The Princess Royal walking with the King at Sandringham in January
Anne with the King in Sandringham, Norfolk, in January (Joe Giddens/PA)

It is not known how long the princess will spend convalescing, but she will be receiving rehabilitation support at home as she follows standard concussion protocols.

Dubbed the King’s right-hand woman, she is seen as the hardest-working royal and known for her dedication to duty and no-nonsense approach.

Sir Tim and Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall visited her bedside separately on Tuesday, with Sir Tim also returning on Wednesday.

He said at the time the princess was “doing fine, slow but sure” and that he had taken her a “few little treats from home”.