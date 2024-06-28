Princess Royal: What happens when you return home after concussion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Princess Royal: What happens when you return home after concussion

By Press Association
The Princess Royal after attending the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George’s Chapel (PA)
The Princess Royal has left hospital after being treated for minor head injuries and concussion.

Anne, 73, spent five nights at Southmead Hospital in Bristol after being struck by a horse while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening.

Concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury and its effects are usually short-term.

– What are the symptoms?

Common symptoms of concussion include headache, confusion and loss of memory, known as amnesia, which can include forgetting what happened to cause the injury.

Physical symptoms can also include ringing in the ears (tinnitus), feeling or being sick, fatigue, dizziness and blurry vision.

People who witness a concussion in somebody else may report that they are unable to answer questions promptly, slur their speech, and seem dazed.

Some of these symptoms may occur immediately while others come on over a few days.

People are urged to seek urgent medical help in cases where there is repeated vomiting or nausea, a loss of consciousness, a headache that gets worse over time, changes to vision, confusion, seizures, weakness in limbs, sudden deafness and when fluid or blood is draining from the nose or ears.

Princess Royal injured
Southmead Hospital in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

– What happens when you return home?

People can often need to be monitored for at least 48 hours after suffering a concussion to make sure they have not suffered any bleeding on the brain.

Once at home, you can apply a cold compress on the area, such as a bag of frozen peas wrapped in a towel, to reduce swelling.

Paracetamol is recommended to help with any pain. Doctors advise against taking anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin or ibuprofen as they can cause bleeding.

Patients should rest as much as they can and avoid stressful situations.

They should not return to work or school until they feel better and should avoid driving or drinking alcohol until they are fully recovered.

Sleeping pills are also not recommended whilst recovering, unless they are advised by a doctor.

– How long can symptoms last?

According to the NHS, the symptoms of concussion can last up to two weeks and patients are advised to see their GP if they last any longer.