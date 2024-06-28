Fatal train and bus collision in Slovakia likely due to human error – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fatal train and bus collision in Slovakia likely due to human error – minister

By Press Association
Emergency services attended the scene near the town of Nove Zamky (Henrich Misovic/TASR via AP)
A collision between a train and a bus in southern Slovakia on Thursday that left seven people dead was likely caused by human error, the Slovak transport minister has said.

Some 200 people were aboard the EuroCity train travelling from the Czech capital of Prague crossing through Slovakia on its way to the Hungarian capital of Budapest when the incident took place shortly after 3pm at a crossing near the town of Nove Zamky.

The train engine caught fire after the crash, while the bus was badly damaged and broke into two parts.

All of the deaths were aboard the bus.

The minister, Jozef Raz, said that heavy rains had hit the area on Wednesday, the day before the crash, forcing the closure of the railway track to all traffic.

Preliminary results from the investigation showed no technical or systemic errors had occurred, Mr Raz said.

“It was likely an individual human error which caused the train to appear on a track where it wasn’t supposed to be,” he said.

Five injured people from the bus were transported to hospitals in nearby towns and cities.

The local hospital was closed on Thursday because of flooding from the heavy rain overnight.