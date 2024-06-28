Boy, 11, had self-defence injuries from fatal attack by his mother, jury told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Boy, 11, had self-defence injuries from fatal attack by his mother, jury told

By Press Association
Elizabeth and Ethan John, who died in their home (Staffordshire Police/PA)
Elizabeth and Ethan John, who died in their home (Staffordshire Police/PA)

An 11-year-old boy suffered injuries that suggest he tried to defend himself from an attack that left him and his seven-year-old sister dead, a pathologist has told a court.

Jurors were told that Ethan and Elizabeth John were both pronounced dead in their home in Stoke-on-Trent after being found with severe wounds that caused “significant blood loss” on June 11 last year.

Veronique John, their mother, was charged with the murder of both children and a trial is being held at Nottingham Crown Court to determine whether or not she inflicted the fatal injuries.

She was also charged with the attempted murder of her husband Nathan John, and jurors will be asked to say if they are sure she inflicted a stab wound to his stomach.

A street of terraced houses. There are cars parked on the road but it is taped off with police tape. Police cars and police officers are visible in the distance at the bottom of the street
A police cordon on Flax Street after the attack (Stephanie Wareham/PA).

Dr Brett Lockyer, a forensic pathologist, told the court on Friday that Ethan suffered wounds to his hand, including to his palm and between his thumb and index finger, which suggest he tried to defend himself.

He told jurors that the injuries to the boy’s hand “could mean that Ethan tried to grab the blade” in self-defence during the attack.

Jurors heard that Ethan suffered 21 separate knife wounds, including to the head, chest, neck and hands.

The pathologist said a wound to the neck was the cause of death, and that Ethan would have “died soon after” this was inflicted.

His sister Elizabeth also suffered a fatal wound to her neck and had “extensive” bruising on the left side of her face and forehead, the court was told.

She had a stab wound that went “through her stomach” and a traumatic brain injury that was caused by at least one “forceful blow”, the pathologist said.

Dr Lockyer said Elizabeth had also suffered a fractured skull.

Defence barrister Rachel Brand KC called no evidence on behalf of John, 50, who is alleged to have attacked her husband at a car wash and told him she “had just killed the kids”.

In his closing speech to the jury, prosecutor Peter Grieves-Smith said of John: “By the time she walked to the car wash she had done something that’s almost too horrific to contemplate.”

Blood from both her children found on John’s clothing proved what she had done, Mr Grieves-Smith alleged, adding: “Her words prove that she did it.

“We say you can be sure that she is responsible for killing her children and attacking Nathan.”

Two bunches of flowers are set against a red brick wall, they are still in the plastic but the buds are opening to show pink and orange flowers
Flowers at the scene on Flax Street (Stephanie Wareham/PA)

Jurors have been told that John, of Flax Street, Stoke, has been ruled unfit to enter a plea.

During legal directions, the trial judge Mr Justice Choudhury told the jury its foreman will be invited to answer “yes” or “no” as to whether the jurors are sure that John unlawfully inflicted injuries which led to death.

The panel will also be required to determine whether John inflicted injuries on her husband.

It is expected that the jury will retire to consider its verdicts on Monday.