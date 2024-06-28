Iowa’s supreme court tells lower court to let strict abortion law take effect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Iowa’s supreme court tells lower court to let strict abortion law take effect

By Press Association
The ruling previews the ending of a years-long legal battle over abortion restrictions in Iowa (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
The ruling previews the ending of a years-long legal battle over abortion restrictions in Iowa (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)

The supreme court in Iowa has said the state’s strict abortion law is legal, telling a lower court to dissolve a temporary block on the law and allowing Iowa to ban most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — before many women know they are pregnant.

The 4-3 ruling is a win for Republican politicians, and Iowa joins more than a dozen other states with restrictive abortion laws following the US supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade in 2022.

Some 14 states have near-total bans at all stages of pregnancy and three ban abortions at about six weeks.

The Iowa supreme court’s majority reiterated on Friday that there was no constitutional right to abortion.

Moreover, as the state requested, they instructed courts to assess whether the government had a legitimate interest in restricting the procedure, rather than whether there was too heavy a burden for people seeking abortion access.

Republican governor Kim Reynolds immediately released a statement celebrating the decision.

“I’m glad that the Iowa supreme court has upheld the will of the people of Iowa,” she said.

Chief justice Susan Christensen emphatically delivered a dissent, writing: “Today, our court’s majority strips Iowa women of their bodily autonomy by holding that there is no fundamental right to terminate a pregnancy under our state constitution. I cannot stand by this decision.”

There are limited circumstances under the Iowa law that would allow for abortion after six weeks of pregnancy: rape, if reported to law enforcement or a health provider within 45 days; incest, if reported within 145 days; if the fetus has a fetal abnormality “incompatible with life”; or if the pregnancy is endangering the life of the patient.

The state’s medical board recently defined rules for how doctors should adhere to the law.

Abortion-rights activists and Women’s March leaders protesting outside the US supreme court last month
Abortion-rights activists and Women’s March leaders protested outside the US supreme court last month (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

The ruling previews the ending of a years-long legal battle over abortion restrictions in Iowa that escalated in 2022 when the Iowa supreme court and then the US supreme court both overturned decisions establishing a constitutional right to abortion.

The Iowa law passed with exclusively Republican support in a one-day special session last July.

A legal challenge was filed the next day by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Emma Goldman Clinic.

The law was in effect for a few days before a district court judge put it on pause, a decision that Ms Reynolds appealed.

An abortion rights supporter waves a Planned Parenthood placard
Planned Parenthood has ceased abortion services in two Iowa cities (Rogelio V Solis/AP)

At the time, Planned Parenthood North Central States said it stayed open late and made hundreds of phone calls to prepare patients amid the uncertainty, rescheduling abortion appointments in other states for those who wanted them.

Court filings showed Iowa clinics had several hundred abortion appointments scheduled over two weeks last July, with most past the six-week mark in their pregnancies.

Since then, Planned Parenthood has ceased abortion services in two Iowa cities, including one in Des Moines.

The other Des Moines location does not currently have the capacity to serve patients seeking an abortion, so abortion medication and the procedure are being offered about 36 miles north in Ames.