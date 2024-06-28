Japanese empress given honorary degree by Oxford University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Japanese empress given honorary degree by Oxford University

By Press Association
Emperor Naruhito of Japan and his wife Empress Masako (Joe Giddens/PA)
Emperor Naruhito of Japan and his wife Empress Masako (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Japanese empress was given an honorary degree as she toured Oxford University on the final day of a state visit to the UK.

Empress Masako and Emperor Naruhito visited their former colleges before attending the special ceremony to receive the degree at Convocation House.

The day closed with a tree-planting ceremony at Merton College – where the emperor studied history as a postgraduate student from 1983 to 1985.

The royals started their visit being led around Balliol College by Oxford chancellor Lord Patten of Barnes and the master of Balliol College, Dame Helen Ghosh.

Emperor Naruhito UK state visit
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako leave the Sheldonian Theatre in Oxford (Joe Giddens/PA)

As the group greeted each other, Dame Helen could be heard telling the empress: “Welcome home.”

As they left, the royals were greeted by a large crowd that had been patiently waiting outside the college since the morning in anticipation.

Standing at the front of the crowd, 39-year-old Tomohiro Go said he felt “proud” to be there.

Mr Go, originally from Japan, has lived in the Summertown suburb of Oxford since 2020 and works for an insurance company based in the city.

Like many spectators, he carried both the British and Japanese flags.

Mr Go explained: “I brought both flags to show that the relationship between our countries is good.”

Another spectator, Rie Fletcher, said: “It’s a rare occasion [to see the emperor]. It’s the first time they’ve come here together. You don’t have much of a chance to see the emperor even when you’re in Japan.”

The 44-year-old graphic designer has lived in Oxford for three years after moving from Japan.

She said: “My mum is a big fan. She’ll be very happy that I’m here.”

Emperor Naruhito UK state visit
Emperor Naruhito talks to students from Dragon School in Oxford (Joe Giddens/PA)

The royals spoke with school children holding the Japanese flag from the Dragon School, a co-ed prep school in north Oxford, as they walked to Convocation House.

They concluded the day by jointly planting an ichiyo cherry tree in the Merton College grounds.

The initial invitation for the emperor to make a state visit to the UK was made by the late Queen but the trip was postponed due to the Covid pandemic and the monarch’s death in September 2022.

The emperor is said to be fond of the UK, having gone fly fishing with the King at Balmoral while he was studying at Oxford in the 1980s, the Daily Mail reported.

The emperor also did his thesis on the history of the Thames. He described this experience in The Thames and I: A Memoir of Two Years at Oxford.