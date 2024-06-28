EU competition chief signals fresh AI scrutiny for Microsoft-OpenAI deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EU competition chief signals fresh AI scrutiny for Microsoft-OpenAI deal

By Press Association
The European Commission is taking a fresh look into Microsoft’s multibillion-dollar partnership with OpenAI (Michael Dwyer/AP)
The European Union is escalating its scrutiny of the artificial intelligence industry, including taking a fresh look into Microsoft’s multibillion-dollar partnership with OpenAI, a top EU official said on Friday.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, started reviewing the deal last year to see whether it broke EU merger rules but dropped it after concluding Microsoft had not gained control of OpenAI, Margrethe Vestager, the commission’s executive vice-president for competition policy, said in a speech.

“Microsoft has invested 13 billion dollars (£10.3 billion) in OpenAI over the years,” she said, “but we have to make sure that partnerships like this do not become a disguise for one partner getting a controlling influence over the other.”

She signalled that the commission would take another tack to examine the deal, and the industry more broadly. It is using the bloc’s antitrust rules, which target abusive behaviour by companies that have a dominant market position.

The commission sent information requests in March to big AI players including Microsoft, Google, Facebook and TikTok, reviewed those replies and is “now sending a follow-up request for information on the agreement between Microsoft and OpenAI”, Ms Vestager said.

The EU wants “to understand whether certain exclusivity clauses could have a negative effect on competitors”, she said.

A Microsoft spokesman said: “We appreciate the European Commission’s thorough review and its conclusion that Microsoft’s investment and partnership with OpenAI does not give Microsoft control over the company. We stand ready to respond to any additional questions the European Commission may have.”

OpenAI did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The stepped-up scrutiny highlights how EU regulators have been pacesetters for the global push to rein in big tech companies, including the major AI players. The EU has led the field with its AI Act, which is set to take effect soon and is the world’s first comprehensive set of regulations for AI.

Ms Vestager said the bloc was also concerned about consumer choices for foundation models, which is the technology that underpins generative AI systems like chatbots.

She said EU regulators have sent information requests “to better understand the effects of Google’s arrangement with Samsung” to pre-install Gemini Nano on some devices from the South Korean tech company. Gemini Nano is the smallest version of Google’s Gemini AI foundation model.

“And we have a number of other preliminary antitrust investigations ongoing into various practices in AI-related markets,” she added.

The commission is also examining so-called “acqui-hires,” where a company buys another one mainly for its talent, such as Microsoft’s hiring of Inflection AI’s founder Mustafa Suleyman, and other top staff.

“We will make sure these practices don’t slip through our merger control rules if they basically lead to a concentration,” she said.