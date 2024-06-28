Theodore Roosevelt’s stolen pocket watch back at his New York home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Theodore Roosevelt’s stolen pocket watch back at his New York home

By Press Association
Theodore Roosevelt’s pocket watch that was stolen in July 1987 (Jason Wickersty/National Park Service via AP)
A silver pocket watch given to Theodore Roosevelt by his sister and her husband in 1898 and stolen in 1987 has returned home.

It was stolen from an unlocked case at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site in Buffalo, New York, where it was on loan.

It was mystery that endured 36 years until it appeared at a Florida auction house last year and was seized by federal agents.

On Thursday, it was returned to public display at Sagamore Hill, the home of Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States, from 1885 until his death in 1919, as the National Park Service and the FBI announced it was back home during a ceremony featuring Roosevelt’s great-grandson, Tweed Roosevelt.

“This was feel-good news,” Mr Roosevelt, 82, said on Friday. “For me, it kind of felt like almost as if a piece of TR’s spirit being returned to Sagamore Hill, like a little bit of him was coming back. And so I felt that was really cool.”

Theodore Roosevelt’s pocket watch
Theodore Roosevelt’s pocket watch was returned this week to the Sagamore Hill national historic site in New York (Jason Wickersty/National Park Service via AP)

Growing up, he said he did not know about the watch and only learned about it vaguely after it was stolen. He called it “unremarkable” in appearance, but priceless to his great-grandfather.

“As it turns out, this isn’t just any old pocket watch,” he said. “It was a watch that TR placed great sentimental value on.”

The mystery of the watch’s disappearance, however, is not fully solved. It is still not clear who stole it and how. The Park Service and FBI only released details of its reappearance this week after an investigation. The agencies did not return messages seeking comment on Friday.

Roosevelt, who was president from 1901 to 1909, apparently had the watch with him at the Battle of San Juan Hill in Cuba during the Spanish-American War and during future exploits, including wild game hunting in Africa and exploring the Amazon in South America, according to the Park Service.

The watch, made by the now-defunct Waltham Watch Co in Massachusetts, appears like many pocket watches of its day, with a plain silver exterior and no etchings. But the inside reveals its significance, with engraving that says “THEODORE ROOSEVELT” and “FROM D.R. & C.R.R.,” referring to Roosevelt’s brother-in-law and sister, Douglas Robinson Jr and Corinne Roosevelt Robinson.

When it appeared in 2023 at Blackwell Auctions in Clearwater, Florida, owner Edwin Bailey was excited by the engraving but sceptical it was real. It had no supporting documents with it, and the general mindset among art dealers and collectors is to verify before getting your hopes up, he said.

Mr Bailey said he did not know the watch was stolen, and the person who brought it to him did not know where it came from. He declined to identify the person, saying he never divulges the identities of his consigners. He would only say the person was an art dealer and collector in Buffalo in the 1970s and 1980s.

The collector told Mr Bailey that he received the watch from another man who used to borrow money from him to go “picking” for antiques and other collectibles in the late 1980s. The picker would leave the watch with the collector as collateral, Mr Bailey said.

One day, the picker never returned to retrieve the watch, and the collector found out that he had died, Mr Bailey said.

“This dealer probably had that thing just squirrelled away for 30 years thinking it was just another pocket watch,” Mr Bailey said. “I don’t think that my consigner had a clue about not only where it came from, but he probably didn’t even suspect it was real.”

Mr Bailey said he researched the watch for weeks, pouring through Roosevelt’s writings in online archives, trying to come up with definitive proof it was authentic. He said he found several bits of evidence that made him believe it was. The FBI, Park Service and Sagamore Hill officials would later confirm it was the real deal.

In a note to his sister in May 1898, Roosevelt wrote, “Darling Corinne, You could not have given me a more useful present than the watch; it was exactly what I wished … Thank old Douglas for the watch — and for his many, many kindnesses.”

He also mentioned a watch in his 1914 book Through The Brazilian Wilderness. Writing about a bayou crossing, he said “One result of the swim, by the way, was that my watch, a veteran of Cuba and Africa, came to an indignant halt.”

Mr Bailey believes that was the same watch Roosevelt’s sister and brother-in-law gave him.

Mr Bailey also wrote letters and sent pictures of the watch to various museums, the Sagamore Hill historic site and others, asking if they had any information about it.

Last year, shortly before he was set to put the watch up for auction, Mr Bailey got a visit from the FBI.

“It was exciting,” Mr Bailey said. “I’ve had a small handful of items that I say ‘these are the best things I’ve ever handled’. I got to hold something that was personally treasured by a prominent American president. This was Teddy Roosevelt’s watch. This was a Mount Rushmore guy’s personal pocket watch.”