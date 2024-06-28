Israel says it has struck Hezbollah targets in response to rocket attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israel says it has struck Hezbollah targets in response to rocket attacks

By Press Association
A damaged Israeli military position that was targeted by Hezbollah fighters on the top of Mount Hermon in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights (Hussein Malla/AP)
Israel’s military said on Friday that about 25 rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel, damaging a building and setting fires as tensions between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah threaten to spiral into a full-blown war.

Israeli artillery bombarded the sources of the rocket fire, and the military said Israeli warplanes also struck what it described as Hezbollah infrastructure in the area of Jabal Safi, north of the city of Nabatieh.

Israel’s air defence system also failed to intercept three drones from Lebanon that flew into Israeli airspace, the military said. Firefighters were dispatched in the north to try to extinguish the blazes.

The cross-border fire came as Israel’s defence minister told troops on the northern border that he still sought a diplomatic agreement to calm tensions along the border but that the military was prepared to fight.

“We are not looking for war but we are ready for it,” Yoav Gallant said. He said that if Hezbollah “chooses to go to war, we will know what to do”.

Also on Friday, Jordan’s foreign ministry told its citizens to avoid travelling to Lebanon. The US has brought an assault ship, the USS Wasp, into the eastern Mediterranean Sea this week to try to keep fighting between Israel and Hezbollah from escalating.

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily cross-border fire since the war against Hamas in Gaza began in early October.

The fighting has been gradually intensifying in recent weeks. Hezbollah says its attacks aim to pressure Israel to halt the war in Gaza. Hezbollah says it will not agree to a ceasefire on the Israel-Lebanon border before there is one in Gaza.

The Israeli army said last week that it has “approved and validated” plans for an offensive in Lebanon, although any decision would come from the country’s political leaders.

Elsewhere, the Council of the European Union on Friday announced new war-related sanctions against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, targeting three companies and six people who allegedly help finance or enable the militant groups.

The penalties are the council’s latest response to the October 7 attack by Hamas against Israel.

The sanctions would freeze the targets’ assets and prohibit giving them funds or economic resources, either directly or indirectly. It also bans them from travelling to the EU.

The sanctions targeted three firms who the council said are owned and controlled by a Sudan-based businessman, Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, and which are used to “facilitate Hamas financial streams”.

The council said he has been subject to EU restrictive measures since January.

The council said the individual people listed for sanctions include four men involved with providing financial support or facilitating the transfer of funds for either Hamas or PIJ, as well as a senior official in Lebanon for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, and a member of Hamas’s political wing who helps with attacks in the West Bank.

The Council of the European Union, formed of ministers from all 27 member countries, said that it has so far sanctioned 12 people and three entities under a framework of restrictive measures it adopted in January to go after Hamas and PIJ.