General accused of failed Bolivian coup ‘wanted to take over as president’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

General accused of failed Bolivian coup ‘wanted to take over as president’

By Press Association
Bolivian leader Luis Arce (Juan Karita/AP)
Bolivian leader Luis Arce (Juan Karita/AP)

Bolivian President Luis Arce said on Friday that a former general planned to “take over” the government and become president in a failed coup.

He also denied that the Andean nation was in an economic crisis.

In an interview with the Associated Press (AP), the embattled leader denied once again that Wednesday’s attack on the government palace was a “self-coup” designed to garner him political points.

“I didn’t escape. I stayed to defend democracy,” Mr Arce said.

Mr Arce washed his hands of claims by relatives of the 21 people detained by the government that they were innocent of attempting a coup and had been tricked by ex-general Juan Jose Zuniga.

“It’s a problem of those who were involved, it’s not the government’s problem,” Mr Arce told AP.

Bolivia Army President
The president speaks after a coup attempt at the government palace in La Paz, Bolivia (AP/Juan Karita)

Mr Arce also said his government has been “politically attacked” by his one-time ally turned rival, former president Evo Morales. He said the in-fighting has snarled legislative activities and hamstrung his government in confronting economic problems.

Despite that, he said, Bolivia’s economy is growing, and his administration is working to “diversify” its means of production, invest in things like lithium, and industrialise.

Bolivia has the largest reserves of lithium—a metal known as “white gold” and considered essential in the green transition—in the world. It has gone largely untapped, in part due to government policy.

Mr Arce said the government “has taken action” to address intermittent gasoline and dollar shortages and other hurdles ailing the South American nation’s economy.

“Bolivia has an economy that’s growing. An economy in crisis doesn’t grow,” he said.

Bolivia Army
Supporters of the president demonstrate outside the prosecutor’s office demanding jail time for Juan Jose Zunig (Carlos Sanchez/AP)

He said it was “completely normal” for Bolivians to stockpile food in supermarkets and run to ATMs upon seeing an emerging coup in the capital instead of following his call to take to the streets in support of the government.

He said Bolivians were traumatised by the political turmoil in 2019 that led Mr Morales to resign as president and flee and also caused 37 deaths.

“Where there is a political situation, this rupture, a coup d’etat, of course, people will be scared that there won’t be food … so they’ll go get money to stock up,” Mr Arce said.

He added that the government was investigating whether the country’s political opposition organised the attack. That same day, Mr Arce’s governmental minister, Eduardo del Castillo, said the government claimed that there were “snipers who did not arrive in time to the Murillo square” where the coup was staged.