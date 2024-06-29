See-saw vote in Iran narrows presidential race to two in neck-and-neck count

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
See-saw vote in Iran narrows presidential race to two in neck-and-neck count

By Press Association
Iranians arrive to vote for their next president at the 2024 elections (Nabil al-Jourani/AP)
Early results released on Saturday in Iran’s presidential election put the race between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian and conservative hard-line candidate Saeed Jalili.

The early results, reported by Iranian state television, did not initially put either man in a position to win Friday’s election outright, potentially setting the stage for a runoff election to replace the late hard-line president Ebrahim Raisi.

It also did not offer any turnout figures for the race yet — a crucial component of whether Iran’s electorate backs its Shiite theocracy after years of economic turmoil and mass protests.

Saeed Jalili casts his ballot in a polling station, in Tehran, Iran (Alireza Sotakabr, ISNA via AP)

After counting more than 14 million votes, Mr Pezeshkian had 5.9 million, while Mr Jalili held 5.5 million.

Another candidate, hard-line parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, had some 1.89 million votes.

Shiite cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi had more than 111,900 votes. Voters chose between the three hard-line candidates and the little-known reformist Mr Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon.

As has been the case since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, women and those calling for radical change have been barred from running, and the vote itself will have no oversight from internationally recognised monitors.

Iranian law requires that a winner gets more than 50% of all votes cast.

Reformist candidate for the Iranian presidential election Masoud Pezeshkian casts his ballot (Amir Kholousi, ISNA via AP)

If that does not happen, the race’s top two candidates will advance to a runoff a week later.

There’s been only one runoff presidential election in Iran’s history: in 2005, when hard-liner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad bested former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

The late president Mr Raisi died in the May 19 helicopter crash that also killed the country’s foreign minister and others.

He was seen as a protege of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a potential successor.

Still, many knew him for his involvement in the mass executions that Iran conducted in 1988 and for his role in the bloody crackdowns on dissent that followed protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman detained by police over allegedly improperly wearing the mandatory headscarf, or hijab.