‘Five killed’ in drone strike in Russia as Russian attack hits apartment block

A Ukrainian drone strike has killed at least five people in Russia’s Kursk region, local officials said, while rescuers in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro dug through rubble after a Russian attack ripped through a nine-storey residential building, leaving one dead.

Two children were among the victims of the Ukrainian attack on the village of Gorodishche on the Russian-Ukrainian border, governor Alexey Smirnov said on social media.

In Dnipro, at least one person died and 12 were injured, including a seven-month-old girl, after a Russian strike destroyed the top four floors of an apartment building on Friday evening, regional head Serhii Lysak said.

The attacks came as Russia continues to stretch out Ukrainian forces in several areas along the 600-mile front line.

Moscow has stepped up air strikes in a bid to drain Ukraine’s resources, often targeting energy facilities and other vital infrastructure.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country had lost about 80% of its thermal power and one third of its hydroelectric power in Russian strikes.

Discussing the attack in Dnipro, Mr Zelensky said it was a reminder to Ukraine’s allies that the country needed more air defence systems. The Ukrainian air force said on Saturday that it had downed 10 Russian drones overnight.

“This is why we constantly remind all of our partners: only a sufficient amount of high-quality air defence systems, only a sufficient amount of determination from the world at large can stop Russian terror,” he said.

Kyiv has also struck back at Russia with its own aerial attacks, also often targeting energy infrastructure.

In its morning statement, the Russian Defence Ministry said that six Ukrainian drones had been shot down overnight over the country’s Tver, Bryansk and Belgorod regions, as well as over the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

It did not give information on the reported strike in the Kursk region.