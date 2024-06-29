Girls join the St Paul’s Cathedral Choir for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Girls join the St Paul’s Cathedral Choir for the first time

By Press Association
Choristers Lila, 11 and Lois (right), 10, at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, as for the first time girl choristers will formally join the St Paul’s Cathedral Choir as full choristers (Tim Anderson/PA)
Girls have officially become full choristers at St Paul’s Cathedral for the first time.

The children, who are only being named as Lila, 11, and Lois, 10, took part in the final preparations for Sunday’s Choral Evensong service.

It will be the first time in its 900 year history that girls will officially be a full part of the St Paul’s Cathedral Choir.

Lila and Lois are now being “made up” to full membership after having been probationers in training within the choir since September 2023.

There were all smiles on Saturday as they got to try on their surplice, which is the white gown they wear atop their black cassocks, ahead of Sunday’s big event.

The move means the girl choristers are becoming permanent members of the cathedral choir and will play an equal part in the singing of services as well as at events of national importance.

Bishop of London Sarah Mullaly with choristers Lois, 10, and Lila (right), 11, at St Paul’s Cathedral (Tim Anderson/PA)

Dame Sarah Mullally, the first female Bishop of London, attended the rehearsal.

The Bishop previously welcomed the decision to allow girls into the choir, saying: “The choir plays a key role in the worship not just of the Cathedral, but of the whole diocese.

“It will be wonderful to hear girls’ voices contributing to this.”

The announcement was made in May 2022 that girls were set to join the choir and that the Cathedral and St Paul’s Cathedral School would “undertake the practical arrangements needed to provide a truly equal offer for girl and boy choristers”.

Plans included a fundraising campaign and to ensure the Cathedral’s scholarship programme could be delivered equally to boys and girls.

At the time the Dean of St Paul’s, the Very Revd Dr David Ison, said: “It has been a long-held ambition to introduce girls’ voices into the Cathedral Choir at St Paul’s.

“Doing this will create an exceptional new music opportunity for young people and will further enhance the contribution of our highly valued and much-loved choir to the worship life of the Cathedral and the heritage of the nation.”