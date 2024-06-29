Lydia McClymont ‘proud’ of runner-up finish at Portmarnock

Scotland’s Lydia McClymont was “proud” of her performance as she finished runner-up to Melanie Green at the Women’s Amateur Golf Championship at Portmarnock.

The University of Stirling scholar finished two shots behind Green despite having edged one ahead with three to play against the American debutant.

The lead changed hands multiple times, with Green having been four behind after eight holes before fighting back to win a topsy-turvy 36-hole final in the rain.

McClymont, who is 131st in the Women’s Amateur Golf Rankings and a two-time R&A Student Tour Series Order of Merit winner, previously won back-to-back Irish Women’s Amateur Championship titles.

“I’m proud of the way I played,” said the 23-year-old. “It was such a close game. Either of us could have won it. Unfortunately, I came out on the wrong side but that’s golf.

“It was tight on the day and it probably could have kept going all day. I guess I got a few unlucky lies but I absolutely would have taken silverware at the start of the week.”