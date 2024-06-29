Germany v Denmark clash delayed for 24 minutes by thunder and lightning

Germany’s Euro 2024 knockout tie with Denmark suffered a 24-minute delay due to thunder and lightning in Dortmund.

English referee Michael Oliver suspended the round-of-16 tie, which was scoreless, after 35 minutes before the weather relented.

Play was suspended after 35 minutes in Dortmund (Martin Rickett/PA)

As torrential rain fell at the Westfalenstadion, both sets of players stood at the edge of the pitch for a few moments before being led into the dressing rooms.

The round-of-16 tie began in good weather, but conditions changed as the contest went past the half-hour mark.

Rain falls from the top of a stand at the Westfalenstadion (Martin Rickett/PA)

Loud thunder bangs, lightning, heavy rain and hailstones arrived as both sets of supporters tried to protect themselves under makeshift covers.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, speaking on ITV, said: “I’m surprised it took it that long to get them off actually because there’s been some pretty nasty incidents with it.”

Fans feel the full force of the heavy rainfall during the suspension of play (Martin Rickett/PA)

The rain eventually relented and the players returned for a five-minute warm-up before the action got underway again.