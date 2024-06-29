Germany v Denmark clash delayed for 24 minutes by thunder and lightning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Germany v Denmark clash delayed for 24 minutes by thunder and lightning

By Press Association
Germany players stand on the touchline as play is suspended due to thunder and lightning (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Germany’s Euro 2024 knockout tie with Denmark suffered a 24-minute delay due to thunder and lightning in Dortmund.

English referee Michael Oliver suspended the round-of-16 tie, which was scoreless, after 35 minutes before the weather relented.

A message on a big screen at the stadium tells fans the match has been suspended
As torrential rain fell at the Westfalenstadion, both sets of players stood at the edge of the pitch for a few moments before being led into the dressing rooms.

The round-of-16 tie began in good weather, but conditions changed as the contest went past the half-hour mark.

Rain falls from the top of a stand at the Westfalenstadion
Loud thunder bangs, lightning, heavy rain and hailstones arrived as both sets of supporters tried to protect themselves under makeshift covers.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, speaking on ITV, said: “I’m surprised it took it that long to get them off actually because there’s been some pretty nasty incidents with it.”

Fans feel the full force of the heavy rainfall during the suspension of play
The rain eventually relented and the players returned for a five-minute warm-up before the action got underway again.