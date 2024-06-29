Police shoot ‘out of control’ XL bully after it injures woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police shoot ‘out of control’ XL bully after it injures woman

By Press Association
From February 1, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate (PA)
From February 1, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate (PA)

Officers shot dead an out-of-control XL bully after it attacked and injured a woman, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers received reports of a “dangerously out of control” dog attacking people on Gladstone Road, Eccles, at about 9pm on Friday.

Armed officers shot the animal at the scene after police and members of the public failed to “regain control” of it, the force said.

Footage shared on social media appears to show officers firing at the dog several times as it runs through a residential street.

A man can be heard repeatedly shouting “please don’t kill my dog” in the video.

The female victim is still receiving treatment for her injuries and two men were later arrested and detained after confronting officers, GMP said.

One man, whose car was hit by a bullet, told the BBC he thought the police response was “very excessive”.

He said: “Any one of those shots could have ricocheted into a house.

“Some of the neighbours and myself had our cars damaged [and] my sister was in the house and she was very distressed.”

The man said he had previously seen the dog in the street and it had not seemed “overly aggressive” but was “just running around willy nilly.

“The police didn’t seem to be making any attempt to catch it – there wasn’t even a dog catcher.”

GMP said inquiries into who owned the dog were ongoing.

It said in a statement on Friday: “Initially, both local officers and the public were unable to regain control of the dog.

“Specialised officers were deployed and tried to safely secure the XL bully but were unsuccessful.

“This meant unfortunately due to the risk and harm it was causing as a banned breed it was destroyed at the scene as the last possible option.

“We understand the concern this incident will raise within the community but our officers have a duty to act in challenging situations on a regular basis with the aim of keeping everyone safe.”

From February 1, it became a criminal offence to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, have it microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.

The Government move to ban XL bullies followed a series of attacks.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 16 deaths due to dog attacks in 2023, a sharp rise from preceding years where the number had been in single figures.