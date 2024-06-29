Morgan Freeman thanks fans for highlighting ‘scam’ AI version of his voice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Morgan Freeman thanks fans for highlighting ‘scam’ AI version of his voice

By Press Association
Morgan Freeman thanked people for raising the issue (Yui Mok/PA)
Morgan Freeman thanked his fans for alerting him that his voice had been recreated using artificial intelligence (AI).

The Oscar-winning American actor, 87, is one of many Hollywood stars that have seen their tones replicated by technology.

Freeman wrote on X: “Thank you to my incredible fans for your vigilance and support in calling out the unauthorised use of an A.I. voice imitating me.

“Your dedication helps authenticity and integrity remain paramount. Grateful. #AI #scam #imitation #IdentityProtection.”

It is unclear what issue with AI that the actor, known for The Shawshank Redemption, Driving Miss Daisy and Million Dollar Baby, was making in the post.

There have been reports of a TikTok influencer appearing to recreate Freeman’s voice using technology, while joking that she is the actor’s niece.

A deepfake artist also created an AI generated video of Freeman in 2022.

Freeman has lent his voice to documentaries including the Oscar winning documentary March Of The Penguins, and the more recent narration on the nature programmes Life On Our Planet and Our Universe, as well as several advertisements.

Earlier this year, Scarlett Johansson expressed being  “shocked” and “angered” at how “eerily similar” one of the voices in ChatGPT sounded to hers.

In response, OpenAI said it will “pause” the use of one of the voices in ChatGPT after it drew comparisons with the Hollywood actress.

Johansson said OpenAI “reluctantly” agreed to take down the Sky voice after she hired lawyers who wrote to the artificial intelligence giant’s chief executive Sam Altman, asking about the process by which the company came up with the voice.

OpenAI dismissed the accusation saying that it is not AI and “belongs to a different professional actress using her own natural speaking voice”.

In January, social media platform X had to temporarily block searches linked to Taylor Swift after fake, AI-generated explicit images of the pop star were posted to the site.