Woman charged over video ‘showing prison officer having sex with inmate in cell’ By Press Association June 30 2024, 1:04pm June 30 2024, 1:04pm Share Woman charged over video ‘showing prison officer having sex with inmate in cell’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/5026289/woman-charged-over-video-showing-prison-officer-having-sex-with-inmate-in-cell/ Copy Link The video is said to have been filmed inside HMP Wandsworth (PA) A woman is to appear in court after a video was shared on social media allegedly showing a prison officer having sex with an inmate in a cell. Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, of Fulham, south-west London, has been charged with misconduct in public office, the Metropolitan Police said. She is in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday. A police investigation was launched on Friday after officers were made aware of a video said to have been filmed inside HMP Wandsworth. An arrest was made later that day and De Sousa Abreu was charged on Saturday, police added.