Douglas Luiz completes move from Villa to Juventus

Douglas Luiz has ended his five-season stay at Aston Villa by joining Juventus.

The 26-year-old midfielder played a key role in helping Villa qualify for the Europa Conference League and Champions League over the past two seasons and made over 150 appearances for the club.

Luiz joined Villa from Manchester City in the summer of 2019 after starting his career at Vasco da Gama in his native Brazil.

He made his senior international debut a few months after joining Villa, and won a gold medal for Brazil at the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

Juventus marked the signing by saying on their club website: “Douglas Luiz embarks on a new adventure with Juventus after five years with Villa, where he has shown exponential growth technically, physically and tactically.

“Welcome to Juventus, Douglas. We can’t wait to see you on the pitch!”