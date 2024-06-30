Justin Timberlake asks fans is ‘anyone driving’ at gig amid arrest

Justin Timberlake asked fans if anyone at his gig is “driving” following being charged with alcohol-related motoring offence.

The 43-year-old US pop star, who first found fame as a member of boyband NSYNC, was arrested in Sag Harbor, a wealthy village in the Hamptons in New York state, on Tuesday.

It is alleged by police he failed to pause at a stop sign and stay in the right lane.

On Saturday, in a social media video, he told a crowd at Boston’s TD Garden arena: “Is there anyone here that is driving, no I’m just kidding.”

Timberlake has strongly denied the allegations, with is lawyer saying he looks forward to “vigorously defending” the singer.

Sag Harbor Village Police Department said Timberlake was pulled over on June 18 at 12.37am local time following officers seeing him “failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel” while driving a BMW.

Court documents claim that an officer described his eyes as “bloodshot and glassy” and said a “strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath”.

“He was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests,” the court papers added.

The Social Network actor was held overnight until he was arraigned at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released.

A court date is scheduled for July 26.

He has previously appeared to address the arrest, saying “it’s been a tough week” following returning to the stage in Chicago for the first time after his arrest in June.

Timberlake is set to continue his series of US shows and will take to the Boston stage on Sunday evening, before going to Baltimore, Maryland, Cleveland, Ohio and Lexington, Kentucky.

The Grammy winner’s European tour leg kicks off in Krakow, Poland, on July 26.

It includes performances in Birmingham and Manchester as well as two dates at The O2 in London this August.