Justin Timberlake asks fans is ‘anyone driving’ at gig amid arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Justin Timberlake asks fans is ‘anyone driving’ at gig amid arrest

By Press Association
Justin Timberlake. (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Justin Timberlake. (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Justin Timberlake asked fans if anyone at his gig is “driving” following being charged with alcohol-related motoring offence.

The 43-year-old US pop star, who first found fame as a member of boyband NSYNC, was arrested in Sag Harbor, a wealthy village in the Hamptons in New York state, on Tuesday.

It is alleged by police he failed to pause at a stop sign and stay in the right lane.

On Saturday, in a social media video, he told a crowd at Boston’s TD Garden arena: “Is there anyone here that is driving, no I’m just kidding.”

Timberlake has strongly denied the allegations, with is lawyer saying he looks forward to “vigorously defending” the singer.

Justin Timberlake arrested
American singer Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he failed to maintain his lane of travel and pause at a stop sign, police said (Sag Harbor Police Department/PA)

Sag Harbor Village Police Department said Timberlake was pulled over on June 18 at 12.37am local time following officers seeing him “failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign and failing to maintain his lane of travel” while driving a BMW.

Court documents claim that an officer described his eyes as “bloodshot and glassy” and said a “strong odour of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath”.

“He was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardised field sobriety tests,” the court papers added.

The Social Network actor was held overnight until he was arraigned at Sag Harbor Village Justice Court and released.

A court date is scheduled for July 26.

He has previously appeared to address the arrest, saying “it’s been a tough week” following returning to the stage in Chicago for the first time after his arrest in June.

Timberlake is set to continue his series of US shows and will take to the Boston stage on Sunday evening, before going to Baltimore, Maryland, Cleveland, Ohio and Lexington, Kentucky.

The Grammy winner’s European tour leg kicks off in Krakow, Poland, on July 26.

It includes performances in Birmingham and Manchester as well as two dates at The O2 in London this August.