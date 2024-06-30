Cam Davis wins the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the second time in four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cam Davis wins the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the second time in four years

By Press Association
Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the second time in four years on Sunday (Paul Sancya/AP)
Australia’s Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the second time in four years following a last-hole blunder from Akshay Bhatia.

Bhatia had a birdie putt from 32 feet on the 18th to win his third PGA Tour title but left it four feet short and also missed the par attempt.

That gifted the win to Davis, whose closing 70 had set a clubhouse target of 18 under which none of the other contenders were able to match at Detroit Golf Club.

Fellow Australian Min Woo Lee had birdied the 14th, 15th and 17th to claim a share of the lead only to bogey the last, while American Davis Thompson birdied the same holes to reach 17 under but left a birdie attempt on 18 short.

England’s Aaron Rai was part of the four-way tie for second after following a birdie on the 14th with four straight pars in a closing 72.

“From where I was a couple of weeks ago to today, it’s just completely different. I’m a little emotional actually,” Davis told CBS.

“I wouldn’t wish what happened to Akshay on anyone but I’ve done a lot of grinding to try and get myself out of a hole and to just all of a sudden do that, it’s pretty good.

“I started working with a hypnotherapist a few weeks ago, just to take another angle into trying to get myself sorted out and Grace has done an awesome job.

“I’ve got so many people behind me that have helped me along the way. I had a lot of support to kind of get me out of the doldrums there. I saw a little bit of a spark last week but nothing to show this coming so this is great.”

Asked about the three-putt on the 18th, a disappointed Bhatia said: “That green’s old school, so a lot of slope, downhill left to right.

“It’s a tricky putt just to get the speed correct and I did such a good job all day of my speed being really good until that last hole.

“I hit a good putt, I probably just under-read it a little bit or it lacked a little bit of speed so nothing I can do about it.”

Aaron Rai hits from the fourth tee during the final round
Aaron Rai finished in a tie for second in the Rocket Mortgage Classic (Paul Sancya/AP)

Rai, who had shared the lead with Bhatia after 54 holes, said: “Overall a good week. Obviously being in the position that we were in today, there was a great chance to maybe do a little bit more.

“Got off to a really good start today, just a few too many loose shots and just didn’t really keep the round going as well as what I could have and as well as the last three days.

“That part was a little bit disappointing for sure, but so many positives to take. Yeah, really pleased with how my game feels overall.”