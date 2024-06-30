Patients dying alone amid hospital nursing shortages – RCN survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patients dying alone amid hospital nursing shortages – RCN survey

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Hospital patients are being left to die alone because of staff shortages, according to a new report.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said its research suggested that only a third of shifts had enough registered nurses on duty.

Nurses are often caring for dozens of patients at a time, said the RCN, as it called for safety-critical limits on the maximum number of patients a single nurse can be responsible for.

A survey of more than 11,000 nursing staff found many were demoralised from being unable to keep patients safe, the RCN said.

Only a third of hospital nursing staff said their shift had the planned number of registered nurses on it.

Significant numbers in accident and emergency and outpatient departments reported having more than 51 patients to care for.

A nurse working in the community in the south-west of England, said: “We have days when we have 60 visits unallocated because we don’t have enough staff.

“Every day we are asked to do more. We are always rushing.”

Another, also working in the community in the south of England, said: “We leave over 50 patients requiring nursing care unseen on a daily basis due to poor staffing levels. This leads to increases in hospital admissions and death.

“It is left to us to decide who gets seen and who gets missed, which is heartbreaking.”

In a hospital in the West Midlands one nurse, said: “I have not been able to sit with patients who are dying, meaning they have been left to die alone.

“I have not had the time to make sure patients are fed properly and have adequate drinks.”

A midwife, working in a hospital in Yorkshire, said: “Completely unsafe care due to unacceptable staffing levels. The standards of what is acceptable care for a service to provide have fallen so low, the benchmark is survival.”

RCN acting general secretary Professor Nicola Ranger said: “In every health and care setting, nursing staff are fighting a losing battle to keep patients safe.

“Without safety-critical limits on the maximum number of patients they can care for, nurses are being made responsible for dozens at a time, often with complex needs.

“It is dangerous to patients and demoralising for nursing staff.

“When patients cannot access safe care in the community, conditions worsen and they end up in hospital where workforce shortages are just as severe. This vicious cycle fails staff and patients – it cannot go on.

“We desperately need urgent investment in the nursing workforce but also to see safety-critical nurse-patient ratios enshrined in law.

“That is how we improve care and stop patients coming to harm.”