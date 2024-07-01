Israel releases 55 Palestinians it detained from Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Israel releases 55 Palestinians it detained from Gaza

By Press Association
Palestinians walk through a street market in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)
Palestinians walk through a street market in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)

Israel released 55 Palestinians on Monday who had been detained from Gaza, including the director of the territory’s main hospital, a Palestinian health official said.

Mohammed Abu Selmia was detained in November when Israeli forces raided Shifa Hospital.

In a video shown by Palestinian media after his release, Abu Selmia accused Israeli authorities of subjecting Palestinian detainees to “daily physical and psychological humiliation”.

Israeli authorities have denied such allegations.

A tank moves through a dusty landscape
Israeli soldiers on top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border (Leo Correa/AP)

Israel accuses Hamas and other militant groups of sheltering in hospitals and using them for military purposes.

Palestinian health officials say Israeli raids have forced several hospitals to shut down or dramatically reduce services, recklessly endangering civilians.

Hospitals can lose their protection under international law if they are used for military purposes.

The Israeli military says about 20 projectiles were fired from Gaza at communities near the border early on Monday. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Israel launched the war after Hamas’ October 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted about 250.

Since then, Israeli ground offensives and bombardments have killed more than 37,700 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count.

The war has largely cut off the flow of food, medicine and basic goods to Gaza, and people there are now totally dependent on aid.

The top United Nations court has concluded there is a “plausible risk of genocide” in Gaza, a charge Israel strongly denies.