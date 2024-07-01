Man admits causing deaths of baby and aunt by dangerous driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man admits causing deaths of baby and aunt by dangerous driving

By Press Association
Darryl Anderson has admitted causing the deaths by dangerous driving of eight-month-old Zackary Blades and his aunt, Karlene Warner, in a crash on the A1 in County Durham (Family handout/Durham Police/PA)
A man has admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving following a crash on the A1 in County Durham which killed a baby boy and his aunt.

Darryl Anderson, 38, was driving his Audi Q5 when he crashed into a Peugeot 308, killing eight-month-old Zackary Blades and 30-year-old Karlene Warner.

The fatal collision happened between Chester-le-Street and Durham at around 3.15am on Friday May 31.

Zackary’s mother, Shalorna Warner, who was driving the Peugeot, suffered minor injuries, Durham Police said.

Anderson, of Clarell Walk, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, appeared at Durham Crown Court via video-link from prison and pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Around 30 grieving relatives were in the public gallery to hear him make his admission.

Anderson denied unlawfully possessing a knife and an axe at the time of the crash and those not guilty pleas were accepted by the prosecution.

He will be sentenced on Tuesday July 9.

Karlene Warner died in a crash on the A1 in County Durham at the end of May (Family handout/Durham Police/PA)

Judge Joanne Kidd said the family had only just heard some distressing details about the crash which they were told after it was known Anderson would plead guilty.

They will have time to process what they have learned before they make victim statements ahead of what the judge said will be a “very difficult hearing” for them next week.

When the judge asked Richard Dawson, defending, if he had any comments to make, he replied: “Only to express our sympathy and condolences to those who have been bereaved in this case.”

Anderson was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

After the crash, Shalorna Warner and Zackary’s father, Jack Blades, paid tribute to their son.

“I’m so sorry you never got to grow up,” they said.

“Our little Zack – mammy and daddy love you so much, you didn’t deserve any of this.

“You were such a happy, cheeky boy.

“I am so sorry this has happened – our hearts are truly broken. We will never forget you, you will always be in our hearts.”

The family also paid tribute to Ms Warner, saying: “How do we put into words to describe the amazing mother, partner, daughter, sister, granddaughter, auntie, niece, and friend Karlene was?

“You light up every room you walked into like the bright shining diamond that you were.

“You had so much to look forward to in life and that has been taken.”