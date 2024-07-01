Aer Lingus and pilots’ union will return to court in attempt to end pay standoff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aer Lingus and pilots’ union will return to court in attempt to end pay standoff

By Press Association
The empty Aer Lingus check-in desk area at Dublin Airport as Aer Lingus pilots begin their eight-hour strike on Saturday in a bitter dispute with the airline over pay (Evan Treacy/PA)
Aer Lingus and the union representing the airline’s pilots will return to court later today in a bid to end the standoff following a bitter dispute over pay.

The airline’s management and the Irish Air Line Pilots Association (IALPA) will attend to the Labour Court on Monday to try and resolve the long-running dispute.

It comes after hundreds of Aer Lingus pilots marched around Dublin Airport during an eight-hour strike on Saturday.

The pilots walked at 6am from Aer Lingus’s head office on the airport site and walked past the two terminal buildings twice holding placards and banners.

Pilots then set up a picket line at the main roundabout on the entrance to the airport.

Pilots have also been involved in indefinite work-to rule industrial action that began on Wednesday.

Almost 400 flights have been cancelled so far, affecting tens of thousands of passengers.

Both parties were invited to attend a Labour Court meeting today, which was issued on Friday while the disputes committee of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) was considering an escalation after talks between both sides broke down last week.

The union formally accepted the invite and agreed not to escalate “at this point in time” but said their work-to-rule would continue.

The pilots had been seeking a pay increase of 24%, which they say equates to inflation since the last pay rise in 2019.

However, reports over the weekend suggested the Ialpa they would be willing to accept a lower pay increase.

Ialpa president Captain Mark Tighe told the Sunday Times that Ialpa would be open to an offer below 24%, but said any offer would have to be accepted by union members.