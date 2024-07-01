Longest serving bus driver vows to stay behind wheel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Longest serving bus driver vows to stay behind wheel

By Press Association
A man believed to be the UK’s longest serving bus driver has vowed to stay behind the wheel.

Kenny Beckers, 76, from Swansea, south-west Wales, has driven buses since he was 21.

There is no maximum age for someone to carry out the role in the UK.

Mr Beckers’ employer, First Bus, estimated he has driven seven million customers and clocked up around 800,000 miles in his five decades as a bus driver.

The grandfather began his career in the sector as a conductor at the age of 18, before becoming a driver three years later.

He has always been based in Swansea, but worked for five different companies, mainly due to takeovers and management buy-outs.

Mr Becker said: “It was great being a driver in 1969. We had so many routes and carried so many passengers, including lots from all the factories, the collieries and British Steel at Port Talbot, but, of course, all that declined in the 1980s.

“I also remember we had double-deckers back then, but passengers were only allowed to smoke on the top deck.

“Upstairs was like a mist. All the factory girls and everybody else was up there smoking, it was unbelievable.”

Mr Beckers said the “loss of commuters” has been the biggest change during his carrier.

“The reduction in office workers and shop workers, and more people buying cars, means we’ve seen a decline in bus travel,” he said.

“However, we are doing a lot more for disabled people now. Back in the day, buses had steps so if you had a pram or a buggy you just had to fold it up and get on with it.

“We now have buses that are lower, pavements that are higher and ramps.

“It’s great to see services increasing again in Swansea, as the key to getting people back on the bus is by putting on more services, but I completely understand that it’s a fine line.

“But, things are definitely picking up, and that’s great news.”

Mr Beckers is in semi-retirement working two days a week, but has no intention of stopping completely.

He said: “Once my body feels like enough is enough then I’ll give up, but I don’t like putting a time on things.

“I’ve seen people put times on stuff, and then everything goes haywire for a time. I don’t want to put a date on it.

“In all my years working I’ve never really thought about giving up the job, and I can honestly say I’ve never had that moment of ‘I’ve had enough, I’m off’.

“So long as I feel good and my health’s good, then I’ll keep going.”