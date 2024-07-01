Nine people killed as car hits pedestrians in Seoul By Press Association July 1 2024, 4:34pm July 1 2024, 4:34pm Share Nine people killed as car hits pedestrians in Seoul Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/5027503/nine-people-killed-as-car-hits-pedestrians-in-seoul/ Copy Link Police officers control a car accident scene near Seoul City Hall in South Korea (Seo Dae-yeon/Yonhap via AP) Emergency officials in South Korea said a car has hit pedestrians in central Seoul, killing nine people and injuring four others. Emergency officer Kim Chun-su told a briefing that one of the four injured is in serious condition after Monday night’s crash. South Korean media report that a passenger car hit people waiting at a traffic light near City Hall. The reports say the driver in his late 60s spoke of a sudden, unintended acceleration. The reports say police detained him at the scene. Seoul police have not immediately confirmed the reports.