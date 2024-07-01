Biniam Girmay makes history as first black African to win a Tour de France stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biniam Girmay makes history as first black African to win a Tour de France stage

By Press Association
Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay made history with victory on stage three of the Tour de France (Daniel Cole/AP)
Eritrea’s Biniam Girmay made history with victory on stage three of the Tour de France (Daniel Cole/AP)

Biniam Girmay made history as the first black African to win a stage of the Tour de France with victory on stage three in Turin after Sir Mark Cavendish was held up by a late crash in the pack.

In a reduced sprint finish, Girmay powered his way along the barriers to overhaul Mads Pedersen, beating Fernando Gaviria and Arnaud De Lie to the line at the end of the 231km stage from Plaisance – the longest day of this year’s Tour.

The discussion leading up to the stage had focused on whether or not Cavendish could make history with what would have been a record-breaking 35th career Tour stage win, but a crash inside the last two kilometres split the peloton and left many riders – including the Manxman – out of position.

Instead it was Girmay’s day to break new ground, while Richard Carapaz became the first Ecuadorian to wear the yellow jersey, taking the overall lead off Tadej Pogacar by countback with the two riders on the same time along with Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard.

Girmay, 24, won a stage of the Giro d’Italia in 2022 and had a third-placed finish on stage seven of last year’s Tour, but this moment will carry much greater significance.

“First of all I would say thanks to God for everything, for giving me all the strength and support,” Girmay said before wiping away tears in his post-race interview.

“Since I started cycling I was never dreaming to be part of the Tour de France but now I can’t believe it. To win in the Tour de France in my second year in a big bunch sprint is unbelievable.

Biniam Girmay reacts to his stage win in Turin (Daniel Cole/AP)

“I want to say thank you to my family, my wife, Eritrea and Africa. We must be proud. Now we are part of the big races and have success. Now is our moment, now is our time.”

Cavendish and his Astana-Qazaqstan team-mates had been too far down in the peloton when the crash occurred inside the last two kilometres, missing the Manxman’s chance to sprint.

“Something was going to happen,” Cavendish said. “You could feel it but you didn’t know where or when. I heard it happening ahead so you’re on the brakes, you skid and you wait for somebody to hit you from behind.

Richard Carapaz took the yellow jersey from Tadej Pogacar (Daniel Cole/AP)

“Thankfully we were OK and I don’t think anyone was seriously hurt. You don’t want anybody to crash but I don’t think anyone was seriously hurt so that’s very good news. We didn’t sprint but we’re safe and that’s the main thing.”

While it was a day for the sprinters, the yellow jersey nevertheless changed hands as Carapaz finished ahead of Pogacar on the road to take it on countback.

The late crash meant no time differences were given between the riders, but the loss of yellow without losing time will most likely suit Pogacar at this stage of the Tour, removing the need to protect it on the road and represent it off the road in post-race protocols.

The first four riders have a six-second advantage over Romain Bardet, with the rest of the main contenders 21 seconds down.

The next sprint opportunity could come on Wednesday with stage five to Saint-Vulbas.

Carapaz said: “It’s a dream for me because of all the respect I have for the Tour. Wearing yellow at the best race in the world. I’ve always prepared so much for this and today to enjoy this moment is huge.”