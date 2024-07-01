British charity founder providing support in Ukraine dies ‘in combat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British charity founder providing support in Ukraine dies ‘in combat’

By Press Association
Ukraine has been fighting against Russian military forces since 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA Archive)
A British man who founded a charity providing military and humanitarian support in Ukraine has died while fighting in the country, the organisation has said.

Peter Fouche died on Thursday “in the battlefield” after getting badly injured “in combat against Russian forces”, Halyna Zhuk, commercial director and co-founder of Project Konstantin, said in a video message.

Mr Fouche set up the charity in 2022 as a team of independent volunteers in Ukraine that provide essential supplies such as drones and food to Ukrainian soldiers.

It also evacuates the soldiers and civilians and delivers humanitarian aid to conflict zones near the front line.

In a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, Project Konstantin said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Pete, our beloved director and founder.

“There are no words that can do Pete’s life justice. No words or phrases that could ever encapsulate how much he meant to all of us.

“Pete’s unwavering dedication, endless compassion, and relentless commitment to Ukraine and her people have left an everlasting impact on the countless lives he touched.”

Mr Fouche had previously helped to build a field hospital in Kyiv before he founded Project Konstantin and later enlisted as a contracted soldier with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the charity’s website.

It said in the statement that his “extraordinary” actions would “forever be etched in our hearts”, and described his loss as the “worst nightmare”.

“Pete was more than a leader; he was a beacon of hope, a true hero, and a friend to all. His wisdom, compassion, and faith in God inspired us every day,” the charity said.

Project Konstantin became a registered charity last year and has so far helped to evacuate 219 Ukrainian soldiers, according to its website.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said it was supporting the family of a British man who had died in Ukraine and was in contact with local authorities.