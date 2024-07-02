Joe Biden attacks ‘dangerous precedent’ as presidents given broad immunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Joe Biden attacks ‘dangerous precedent’ as presidents given broad immunity

By Press Association
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference (AP)
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference (AP)

President Joe Biden said the Supreme Court justices had set “a dangerous precedent” by ruling that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

The ruling extended the delay in the Washington criminal case against Donald Trump on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss and all but ended prospects the former president could be tried before the November election.

Lawyers for Mr Trump responded by asking the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing, which is scheduled for later this month.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court’s conservative majority, including the three justices appointed by Mr Trump, narrowed the case against him and returned it to the trial court to determine what is left of special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment.

Biden Supreme Court
President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Mr Biden said the justices set “a dangerous precedent (that) undermines the rule of this nation.”

Citing accepted restraints on presidential power dating back to George Washington, he bemoaned that “for all practical purposes, today’s decision almost certainly means that there are virtually no limits on what a president can do.”

Mr Trump posted in all capital letters on his social media network shortly after the decision was released: “Big win for our constitution and democracy. Proud to be an American!

Chief Justice John Roberts insisted the president “is not above the law”, but in a fiery dissent for the court’s three liberals, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote: “In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law.”

The ruling found Mr Trump is “absolutely immune” from prosecution for alleged conduct involving discussions with the Justice Department.

Supreme Court Trump Immunity
People protest outside the Supreme Court on Monday (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

He is also “at least presumptively immune” from allegations that he tried to pressure then vice president Mike Pence to reject certification of Mr Biden’s electoral vote win on January 6 2021.

Mr Roberts wrote that the prosecutor can try to make the case that the pressure on Mr Pence still can be part of the case against him.

Justice Roberts’ opinion further restricted prosecutors by prohibiting them from using official acts as evidence to prove that a president’s unofficial actions violated the law.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who will preside over Trump’s trial, will decide how to proceed.

Mr Trump’s lawyers wrote to Judge Juan M Merchan, citing the Supreme Court’s ruling and asking for a delay in sentencing while he considers the high court’s decision and how it could influence the New York case.

The lawyers argue that the Supreme Court’s decision confirmed a position the defense raised earlier in the case that prosecutors should have been precluded from introducing some evidence they said constituted official presidential acts, according to the letter.

In prior court filings, Mr Trump contended he is immune from prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his tenure in office.

His lawyers did not raise that as a defence in the hush money case, but they argued that some evidence — including Trump’s social media posts about former lawyer Michael Cohen — comes from his time as president and should have been excluded from the trial because of immunity protections.

Mr Trump was convicted in New York of 34 counts of falsifying business records, arising from what prosecutors said was an attempt to cover up a hush money payment just before the 2016 presidential election.