Venezuela’s president says he is resuming negotiations to lift sanctions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Venezuela’s president says he is resuming negotiations to lift sanctions

By Press Association
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (AP)
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (AP)

Venezuela’s government plans to resume negotiations with the US this week on lifting crippling economic sanctions, President Nicolas Maduro has announced.

Monday’s announcement comes less than a month before an election in which the president and his party are facing their toughest challenge in decades.

Mr Maduro, who is seeking a third term, wants the US government to lift crippling economic sanctions that were imposed over the last decade in an effort to topple him. He characterised the dialogue as “urgent” during his weekly TV show.

US President Joe Biden’s administration did not respond to a request for comment.

Venezuela Election Agreement
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (AP)

“I have received the proposal during two continuous months from the United States government to reestablish talks and direct dialogue,” Mr Maduro said.

“After thinking about it for two months, I have accepted, and next Wednesday, talks will restart with the United States government to comply with the agreements signed in Qatar and to reestablish the terms of the urgent dialogue.”

His government had held parallel talks with the Biden administration and with the US-backed Unitary Platform opposition coalition. But they were suspended as he reneged on promises, including to improve conditions ahead of the election, and his government accused the US of not fulfilling portions of agreements.

Some negotiations happened in Qatar. It was not immediately clear where the latest round of dialogue will take place.

The July 28 election is shaping up to be the biggest challenge the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela has faced in its 25-year dominance that began when the fiery Hugo Chavez became president.

Venezuela Election
President of Venezuela’s National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez speaks during a press conference alongside legislator Genesis Garvett, left, and Governor Rafael Lacava in Caracas (Ariana Cubillos/AP)

The party wants to maintain its absolute government control for six more years, but its base is divided, diminished and disappointed after experiencing a complex social, economic and political crisis for 11 years — the entirety of Mr Maduro’s presidency.

Ten candidates, including the president, will be on the ballot. The only contender with a real chance of defeating the president is Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who represents the opposition’s Unitary Platform coalition.

Last year, Mr Maduro entered into an agreement with the opposition coalition to work toward improving conditions for a free and fair election. But he changed course as the meteoric rise of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado turned into a real threat to his re-election prospects.

The US granted Mr Maduro’s government relief from sanctions on its state-run oil, gas and mining sectors after he entered into the agreement with the opposition. But the Biden administration ended the relief as the ruling party continued to use its control over all government institutions to tilt the balance in his favor, including by blocking Ms Machado’s candidacy.

Her chosen substitute was barred from the ballot, too. She and the coalition are now backing Gonzalez, a former diplomat.