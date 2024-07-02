Inflation down in Europe but Central Bank in no hurry to make more rate cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inflation down in Europe but Central Bank in no hurry to make more rate cuts

By Press Association
President of European Central Bank Christine Lagarde attends a press conference after a meeting of the ECB’s governing council in Frankfurt, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)
Inflation in the 20-nation eurozone crept lower to 2.5% in June, but remained stuck above the level favoured by the European Central Bank, which is in no hurry to add more rate cuts after a first tentative reduction in its benchmark rate.

The figure released on Tuesday was down from 2.6% in May – welcome news as inflation continues to fall from its peak of 10.6% that robbed consumers of spending power and mired the European economy in months of near-zero growth.

But key indicators on Tuesday remained at levels that suggest inflation may remain stuck between 2% and 3% for a while yet.

President of European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, attends a press conference after an ECB’s governing council meeting in Frankfurt
Inflation in services prices ran at 4.1%, unchanged from the month before.

The central banks do not want to belatedly discover that inflation is more stubborn than they thought and reverse course — a mistake that would make inflation harder to wring out of the economy and would ding their credibility into the bargain.

High rates aim to squelch inflation by making it more expensive to borrow money to buy goods or invest in new factory equipment.

That relieves pressure on prices — but can also dampen growth.

That is the tightrope the ECB is trying to walk: make sure inflation is contained, without pushing their economies into recession.

ECB president Christine Lagarde said in a speech on Monday that the bank needed to first make sure inflation was firmly under control before cutting its key rate again after a first, quarter-point cut at its June 6 meeting to the current 3.75%.

“It will take time for us to gather sufficient data to be certain that the risks of above target inflation have passed,” Ms Lagarde said in a speech at an ECB conference in Sintra, Portugal.

She said that though growth in the eurozone was uncertain, the jobs market remained strong with low unemployment levels.

That is a sign that the economy is holding up even with rates much higher than before.

Even so, higher rates have held back credit-sensitive areas such as real estate and construction.

Mortgage rates for house purchase have risen, and a yearslong rally in house prices in the eurozone has come to an end.

Savers, however, are seeing relief from the earlier period of zero rates that saw some banks paying negative interest on savings — in other words, charging people to keep their money there.

Ms Lagarde has characterised the first rate cut in June as merely “moderating the level of restriction” on the economy and not as the start of a rapid series of cuts.

She says decisions will be based on incoming data on a meeting-to-meeting basis.

Analysts say that no cut is likely at the bank’s meeting July 18, meaning the discussion about rates remains focused on the bank’s September meeting.

The European economy has slogged through quarter after quarter of near-zero growth, with a modest upturn of 0.3% in the first three months of this year.

Recent indicators such as S&P Global’s purchasing managers’ index indicate that factory activity in the eurozone is contracting.

Europe’s economy slowed after an outbreak of inflation caused by higher energy prices robbed consumers of purchasing power that they are only now regaining through new labour agreements and pay increases.

Energy prices soared after Russia cut off most supplies of natural gas over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and those higher prices fed through into prices for other goods and then to services, a broad category including everything from medical care and concert tickets to haircuts and restaurant bills.