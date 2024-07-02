Son of man shot dead by police faces jail for firearm possession

The rapper son of Mark Duggan, who was shot dead by police 13 years ago, is facing jail after admitting having a gun.

Kemani Duggan, 23, who is known as Bandokay, had been due to face trial at the Old Bailey for possession of a Tokarev pistol and 22 bulleted cartridges with intent to endanger life last year.

But just before his trial was due to start, he pleaded guilty to lesser offences of possession with intent to cause fear of violence.

The charges stated that he and Abdou Bojang, with others, had a Tokarev self-loading pistol and the cartridges between February 19 and March 21 last year.

Rioters took to the streets of North London demanding ‘justice’ after the shooting of Mark Duggan in 2013 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Bojang, 22, from Hackney, north London, denied the charge but admitted possessing a prohibited firearm and ammunition without a firearm certificate, which Duggan had also previously admitted.

Prosecutor Diana Wilson accepted the pleas and asked for any outstanding charges to lie on the court file.

The court was told that the minimum sentence for having a gun was five years in prison.

Judge Philip Katz KC remanded the defendants into custody to be sentenced on Friday.

Duggan, of Islington, north London, was 10 years old when his 29-year-old father Mark Duggan was shot dead in Tottenham, north London, in August 2011.

Armed officers had intercepted a minicab Mr Duggan was travelling in on the basis of intelligence that he was carrying a gun.

A pistol was later found around seven metres away from the minicab.

Mr Duggan’s shooting in August 2011, by an officer known only as V53, sparked riots in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester and other English cities for nearly a week.