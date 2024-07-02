Preacher Anjem Choudary admits telling ‘inappropriate’ joke on 9/11 anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Preacher Anjem Choudary admits telling ‘inappropriate’ joke on 9/11 anniversary

By Press Association
Anjem Choudary is on trial accused of terrorism charges (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has told a trial that a joke he made about 9/11 during a lecture on the anniversary of the terror attacks was “inappropriate”.

Choudary, who was convicted of supporting the so-called Islamic State in 2016, is accused of taking a “caretaker role” in directing Al-Muhajiroun (ALM), as well as being a member of the banned organisation and encouraging support for it through online meetings.

The 57-year-old, of Ilford, east London, is said to have given lectures to the New York-based Islamic Thinkers Society (ITS), which prosecutors allege was “the same” as ALM.

During an online meeting on September 11 2022, Choudary laughed while telling listeners that Omar Bakri Mohammed, who founded ALM, once advised charging members of the British media £9.11 to enter a place of worship where a press conference on the anniversary of 9/11 was held.

In the passage, which has been shown to jurors during his trial at Woolwich Crown Court, Choudary could be heard saying that Mohammed also suggested starting the conference at the time the first plane went into the North Tower.

He also joked that some members of the press from Japan paid to attend, saying “irony is completely lost on the Japanese”.

Questioned about this on Tuesday, Choudary said: “My joke was about the Japanese, saying they don’t understand sarcasm or irony.”

Defence barrister Paul Hynes KC asked Choudary if he believed it was “inappropriate” to joke on the anniversary of the terror attacks.

The defendant replied: “In hindsight, it probably wasn’t a good joke, people say things when they’re tired or relaxed … it was just a funny thing about the Japanese paying £9.11.”

He added: “It was a joke, you don’t really think about it, people joke about a lot of things.”

Prosecutors said the “sickening” joke may tell jurors about the “collective mindset” of those attending the lecture.

Asked for his views on 9/11, Choudary said it is “prohibited” for someone “to hijack a plane with innocent people and fly into a building”.

Choudary told jurors: “You cannot target anyone innocent, ever, in any kind of operation.”

Several lectures were recorded by undercover officers in 2022 and 2023.

ALM was proscribed as a terror organisation in the UK in 2010, though it is said the group has continued to exist under various names.

Choudary has previously said that ALM was disbanded in 2004 because Mohammed had a shift in ideology.

Mr Hynes asked Choudary if he has ever directed a proscribed terror group, to which the defendant replied: “No, never.”

Choudary told jurors that he has “always made sure that I abide by the laws in this country”.

He denied inviting support to ALM through lectures to ITS because the group “didn’t exist”.

Choudary said “you can not say they (ITS) are ALM” because they differ in ideology, structure and methodology.

Also on trial is Khaled Hussein, 29, from Canada, whom prosecutors say was a “follower and dedicated supporter” of Choudary.

He has pleaded not guilty to membership of ALM while Choudary denies directing a terrorist organisation, being a member of a proscribed organisation and addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation.

Choudary was arrested in east London on July 17 of last year while Hussein was detained at Heathrow having arrived on a flight the same day.

The trial continues.