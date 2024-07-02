Man who is ‘great danger to women’ jailed for life for murder of two partners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man who is ‘great danger to women’ jailed for life for murder of two partners

By Press Association
Carl Cooper, 66, has been jailed Police/PA)
Carl Cooper, 66, has been jailed Police/PA)

A man who murdered two of his former partners who had both complained to police about his violence has been jailed for at least 35 years.

Carl Cooper, 66, was in a relationship with Naomi Hunte, 41, who was stabbed in the chest, and Fiona Holm, 48, whose body has never been found, around a year apart.

Jailing Cooper for life with a 35-year minimum term at Woolwich Crown Court on Tuesday, Mr Justice Johnson said: “I am sure that you, over many years, have been a great danger to women.”

Ms Hunte, of Woolwich, south-east London, was found dead on her blood-soaked sofa on Valentine’s Day in 2022 while Ms Holm is believed to have died on June 20 2023.

Naomi Hunte
Naomi Hunte was stabbed in the chest (Met Police/PA)

The judge added: “You have a history of acting in a controlling and coercive manner to your female partners.

“Ms Hunte had made previous complaints to police about your controlling coercive behaviour.

“Ms Holm had also made a previous complaint to police about your behaviour, she had also complained to friends that you had stabbed her with a screwdriver.”

Ms Hunte made a number of domestic call-outs to police to her home in 2020 and 2021 and told them that handyman Cooper was “obsessed” with her, the court previously heard.

In a police call-out to her home on June 29 2021, she told officers that Cooper “stalks me and I’m really scared now”.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.

Her blood was later found on three different areas of Cooper’s jacket, and on a knife with a serrated blade which resembled a steak knife.

Ms Holm, of Catford, south-east London, had also made complaints about Cooper to the police.

Cooper, of Hither Green, south-east London, lit fires in the immediate days after Ms Holm went missing and also carried out a “wholesale redecoration” of his living room, which included stripping off wallpaper, cutting out net curtains and removing a rug, prosecutor Joel Smith KC previously told the jury.

Among the victim impact statements read by and on behalf of the women’s families on Tuesday, Savannah Holm, Ms Holm’s daughter, said her mother was “the light of the party” and that her “love was contagious”.

Addressing Cooper, she said: “If he has any type of decency, he would tell us where our mother is so we can grieve properly and have a proper funeral for her.”

Fiona Holm
Fiona Holm’s body has never been found (Met Police/PA)

She continued: “I feel like the system has failed to support our mother, she was very vulnerable and didn’t get the help she needed from social services.”

In a statement read out on his behalf, Ms Hunte’s father said: “I have been robbed of my future with my daughter, my only child, and that leaves me with a sadness that will remain forever.”

During mitigation, Narita Bahra KC, defending, told the court: “There was no evidence that either murder was committed with an intention to kill.”

She also asked the judge to take Cooper’s age into consideration, adding that “it is highly likely he will meet his natural death while incarcerated”.

Speaking outside the court after the hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn, the senior investigating officer in both cases, said: “Despite Cooper cruelly denying Fiona’s family the opportunity to bury her, we will remain committed to finding Fiona and returning her to her family.

“We will also continue to investigate the possibility that Cooper had help in removing Fiona’s body and I will arrest and charge those I have evidence to do so.”

She added that there is a £20,000 police reward for information which leads to Ms Holm’s remains being found and appealed to anyone with information to come forward.