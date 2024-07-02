Democrat politician publicly calls for Biden to step down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Democrat politician publicly calls for Biden to step down

By Press Association
Rep Lloyd Doggett has called for Joe Biden to step down (Lauren Victoria Burke/AP)
A House Democratic politician has become the first in the party to publicly call for US President Joe Biden to step down as the Democratic nominee for president, citing Mr Biden’s debate performance failing to “effectively defend his many accomplishments”.

Representative Lloyd Doggett of Texas said in a statement on Tuesday that Mr Biden should “make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw”.

“My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved,” Mr Doggett said.

“Recognising that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.

“I respectfully call on him to do so.”

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump on stage during TV debate
President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, left, stand during break in the presidential debate on June 27 in which Mr Biden delivered a halting performance (John Bazemore/AP)

Mr Doggett, who represents an Austin-based district and is serving his 15th term in Congress, is the first sitting politician in his party to publicly state what many have been privately whispering behind closed doors since last week’s debate.

Mr Biden’s weak performance caused an immediate panic among even his most ardent supporters, leading many to question whether the 81-year-old career politician is the strongest Democratic candidate to take on Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, in November.

Beyond the White House, control of both chambers of Congress is also hanging in the balance in November, and Democrats find themselves defending far more Senate seats than Republicans.

Mr Doggett’s statement came minutes after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC on Tuesday that she believes “it is a legitimate question” whether Mr Biden’s halting performance is just “an episode or is this a condition”.

“When people ask that question, it’s legitimate – of both candidates,” Ms Pelosi said.

Ms Pelosi said she had not spoken to Mr Biden since the debate, but she emphasised that the president is on “top of his game, in terms of knowing the issues and what is at stake”.