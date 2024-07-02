Three die in clashes following Mauritania election result

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Three die in clashes following Mauritania election result

By Press Association
Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid, centre, taking part in a rally among his supporters before the presidential election in Mauritania (Mamsy Elkeihel/AP)
Biram Ould Dah Ould Abeid, centre, taking part in a rally among his supporters before the presidential election in Mauritania (Mamsy Elkeihel/AP)

Clashes in Mauritania between security forces and protesters rallying against the re-election of President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani left three people dead, authorities said on Tuesday.

An unspecified number of people were reported injured.

Following the clashes, mobile internet access was blocked on Tuesday as authorities vowed to arrest those behind the violence.

The protests broke out late on Monday in parts of the northwestern African country after Mr Ghazouani was declared winner of the presidential election.

His main rival, Biram Dah Abeid, a renowned anti-slavery activist, rejected the outcome and claimed the result was falsified.

Women sit behind an electoral banner for Mauritanian president Mohamed Ould Ghazouani
Women sit behind an electoral banner for Mauritanian president Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, during a campaign rally before the presidential elections. The banner reads: “There is no place for people embezzling public funds any more” (Mamsy Elkeihel/AP)

Authorities said security forces in the southern city of Kaedi — the country’s largest and an opposition stronghold with an overwhelming black majority — confronted the demonstrators, the ministry of interior said, and several arrests were made.

The ministry did not identify the three people killed in the violence or elaborate on the circumstances of their deaths.

Demonstrations also broke out in the towns of Nouadhibou, Rosso Zoueirat and Boghe, all also Abeid strongholds.

“Kaedi last night saw violent acts of vandalism and sabotage of public and private property, scenes of looting and a general climate of fear which led the security forces to confront it and arrest several demonstrators,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The prosecutor’s office will open an investigation to determine the circumstances of these events and the death of the demonstrators,” the ministry added.

Mr Ghazouani, who had campaigned on a pledge of providing security and economic growth, won 56% of the votes while Mr Abeid received 22%, the electoral commission said on Monday. Mr Abeid promptly called for “peaceful demonstrations and peaceful gatherings”.

The commission — which includes representatives of political parties — dismissed the opposition claims about voting irregularities.

Three international election observation missions also said in their preliminary statements on Monday that the voting was held in a “peaceful and transparent atmosphere”.

Mr Ghazouani has been accused by his opponents of corruption and mismanagement, but remains popular among Mauritanians who see him as a beacon of stability amid regional tensions, with several neighboring countries shaken by military coups and jihadi violence.

For centuries, Mauritania’s economic and political elite of Arab and Amazigh people enslaved black people from the northwestern Sahara.

Mauritania outlawed slavery in 1981, the last country in the world to do so, but the practice continues, human rights groups say. There are around 149,000 people held in conditions of slavery in this nation of less than five million, according to the 2023 Global Slavery Index.