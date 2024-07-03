Scientists pinpoint strategies to stop cats from scratching your furniture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scientists pinpoint strategies to stop cats from scratching your furniture

By Press Association
Providing cats with safe hiding places and plenty of opportunities to play can help to reduce their stress, and save frustrated owners’ furniture from being scratched, new research suggests.

Scientists say they have pinpointed strategies that could save cushions, carpets, and sofas from pet cats.

While scratching is a normal feline behaviour, it could be managed by adapting play sessions and offering scratch posts in the right spots, according to the study.

Researchers looked at what factors can influence undesirable scratching, and found that the presence of children at home, personality traits of cats, and their activity levels “significantly impact” the extent of scratching behaviour.

Dr Yasemin Salgirli Demi̇rbas, a veterinary researcher at Ankara University, Turkey, and first author of the study, said: “Our findings can help caregivers manage and redirect scratching to appropriate materials, which could help foster a more harmonious living environment for both cats and their caregivers.”

The study, published in the journal, Frontiers in Veterinary Science, suggests there are many factors that influence cats’ scratching behaviour.

Dr Salgirli Demirbas said: “We see a clear link between certain environmental and behavioural factors and increased scratching behaviour in cats.

“Specifically, the presence of children in the home as well as high levels of play and nocturnal activity significantly contribute to increased scratching. Cats described as aggressive or disruptive also exhibited higher levels of scratching.”

The researchers said stress was found to be a leading reason for unwanted scratching.

For example, the presence of children, particularly while they are small, might amplify stress and be one of several causes that can make the pets stress-scratch.

However, the link between scratching and children in the home is not fully understood.

Playfulness could be another factor linked to stress as when cats play for a long time, their stress levels can rise because of the uninterrupted stimulation.

Dr Salgirli Demirbas added: “Providing safe hiding places, elevated observation spots, and ample play opportunities can also help alleviate stress and engage the cat in more constructive activities.”

The experts suggest establishing multiple short play sessions that mimic successful hunting scenarios is key to success.

These play sessions are more likely to sustain cats’ interest and reduce stress, which ultimately can reduce excessive scratching on furniture.

For the study, the researchers asked more than 1,200 cat owners in France about the daily lives and characteristics as well as undesired scratching behaviour of their feline companions.

The study’s funder, animal health company Ceva Sante Animale, helped with collecting the data.