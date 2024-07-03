Biden blames jet lag for poor performance in presidential debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biden blames jet lag for poor performance in presidential debate

By Press Association
President Joe Biden has said jet lag was to blame for his poor debate performance (Evan Vucci/AP)
US president Joe Biden has blamed his poor performance at a TV debate with Donald Trump on jet lag.

During a campaign event, the 81-year-old Mr Biden pointed to two back-to-back European trips, saying: “I wasn’t very smart. I decided to travel around the world a couple of times.”

The president added that he “didn’t listen to my staff” about travel and joked that he “fell asleep on stage” during the debate.

Joe Biden in a suit, his hand is to his mouth
However, Democratic leaders were increasingly signalling that they were not buying White House attempts to brush off Mr Biden’s performance in the face-off as a momentary lapse, after he gave halting and nonsensical answers and trailed off at times.

It comes as the president is set to meet with congressional leaders and Democratic governors, sit for a network TV interview and hold a press conference in the coming days, a blitz designed to push back against growing pressure for him to step aside from the 2024 race after the disastrous performance.

“We really want to turn the page on this,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said of the intensifying calls for Mr Biden to bow out of the race.

She added that the president had no intention of stepping aside, characterising his debate failings as simply evidence of “a bad night” when he had a cold.

There is growing anxiety among donors and on Capitol Hill about the president’s ability to win come November. It is not helping that Mr Biden has yet to reach out to legislators, who are growing increasingly frustrated that the White House has not satisfactorily explained how such a seasoned politician could have performed so badly.

A wide shot shows Donald Trump on the left and Joe Biden on the right, both are stood at lecterns and there's a big CNN logo in between them
Questions swirled about whether this was an isolated incident or part of a pattern. Two people who spent time with Mr Biden behind closed doors described him similarly. He was often very sharp and focused, but he also had moments, particularly later in the evening, when his thoughts seemed jumbled and he would trail off mid-sentence or seem confused.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told MSNBC that she believes “it is a legitimate question” whether Mr Biden’s performance was just “an episode or is this a condition”.

“When people ask that question, it’s legitimate — of both candidates,” Mrs Pelosi said.

But she did not go so far as to ask him to step aside.

Mrs Pelosi said she had not spoken with Mr Biden since the debate, but she emphasised that the president is on “top of his game, in terms of knowing the issues and what is at stake”.

A spokesman later said Mrs Pelosi had full confidence in Mr Biden and “looks forward to attending his inauguration on January 20, 2025”.

China Tiananmen Anniversary
Mr Biden has acknowledged that he had performed poorly, telling supporters he was not as young as he once was, but that he knew how to deliver doing the job.But allies worry that the next inevitable misstep by Biden — even if it’s not at the magnitude of his debate disaster — will resurrect voter concerns about the president’s fitness for office.

The president has been encouraged by his family to stay in the race. The two people who carry the most weight — first lady Jill Biden and his son Hunter — have said he should keep fighting.