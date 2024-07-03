Jury panel selected in trial of ex-police watchdog boss accused of sex offences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jury panel selected in trial of ex-police watchdog boss accused of sex offences

By Press Association
Michael Lockwood worked previously as director-general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Jurors have been selected in the trial of the former head of the police watchdog who is accused of sexual offences against two girls more than 30 years ago.

Michael Lockwood, 65, faces eight charges of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16 on dates between August 1979 and August 1981.

He is also accused of three counts of rape and six counts of indecent assault on a second girl between October 1985 and March 1986.

Lockwood, of Epsom, Surrey, denies the charges against him.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday for the start of a three-week trial before Mr Justice Bennathan KC.

A panel of potential jurors was selected and sent away until midday on Thursday when a jury will be sworn in.

The case is expected to be opened by prosecutor Jonathan Polnay KC from 2pm.

Lockwood stepped down as director-general at the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in December 2022.

He was the first director-general appointed to lead the IOPC when it replaced the Independent Police Complaints Commission in 2018.