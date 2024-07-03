Mobile coverage introduced to Elizabeth line tunnels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mobile coverage introduced to Elizabeth line tunnels

By Press Association
Mobile phone coverage has been introduced to Elizabeth line rail tunnels under central London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Mobile phone coverage has been introduced to Elizabeth line rail tunnels under central London, enabling passengers to stay connected.

Transport for London (TfL) announced that 4G and 5G connections are now available for passengers travelling between Liverpool Street station and the Royal Oak portal to the west of Paddington station.

It follows the roll out of mobile coverage to all eight below-ground Elizabeth line stations earlier this year.

Electronic devices signed up with a mobile network provider automatically connect to the free service.

TfL’s partnership with Boldyn Networks, which is delivering the connectivity, is also leading the expansion of mobile coverage across the Tube network in the centre of the capital, with Hyde Park Corner and Russell Square the most recent stations to benefit.

Expanding coverage also gives rail and Tube staff better connectivity to pass on information and will help first responders deal with emergencies.

London’s Transport Commissioner Andy Lord said: “It’s wonderful to see our programme to introduce high-speed mobile coverage now benefitting customers on the Elizabeth line, the newest part of London’s historic underground network of stations and tunnels.

“This key step in bringing better connectivity to London’s underground stations and tunnels will allow more people travelling around the capital to keep in touch, share photos and make the most of the city, especially as we start to enjoy the summer.”

Michael Solomon Williams, head of campaigns at lobby group Campaign for Better Transport, said: “This is great news for Elizabeth line passengers who will benefit from expanded mobile coverage.

“Extending coverage across London’s underground network will make it much easier for people to keep connected and help passengers to navigate their sustainable journeys by Tube.”